SA vs PAK: WATCH – Quinton de Kock’s deception act to run out Fakhar Zaman for 193

Quinton de Kock’s deception act in the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan proved to be the game-changer as it resulted in the dismissal of well-set Fakhar Zaman on 193.

Chasing a mammoth total of 342, Pakistan seemed all but lost at 120/5 in the 25th over. However, Zaman took over the charge to try and get a victory for his side, but the cunning instance from De Kock saw all going downhill from there.

The incident took place on the first ball of the last over, with Pakistan needing 31 runs to win the high-scoring thriller. Zaman had a chance to complete his double century, but it couldn’t be fulfilled.

The batsman hit the ball towards the covers and ran for a couple. De Kock dismissed Zaman by fooling him that the throw was coming at the non-striker’s other end. Fakhar, looking at De Kock, had no idea that the throw was at his end and eventually had to depart before completing his double century.

De Kock 😹😹 Pro Version Of Sanga. Well Played Fakhar Zaman. pic.twitter.com/CwPOIpalRI — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) April 4, 2021

At the post-match presentation, the captains of both teams, Babar Azam and Temba Bavuma, said that it was the greatest ODI innings they have seen. But despite Zaman’s heroics, Pakistan fell 17 runs short of the target and South Africa won the second game by 17 runs levelling the three-match series 1-1.