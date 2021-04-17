Sara Tendulkar responds to an Instagram user who mocked her for “wasting father’s money”

Cricket is regarded as the favourite sport by Indians. It has gained unparallel popularity in the sub-continent, also it is considered a religion by many. The cricketers have a lavish lifestyle and are covered by paparazzi 24*7, and are surrounded by glamour and glitz.

There were incidents when if Team India lost, there would be crowd gatherings outside their bungalows. When there are so many dreams and hopes associated with the sport, it is difficult for the cricketers’ families to escape the limelight.

One such incident occurred when Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, posted a picture of a coffee cup. While she had captured the moment as she was enjoying the coffee, it didn’t go down well with one user.

The critic was quick to DM Sara that she was wasting her father’s money. Sara responded politely and posted a screenshot of the message captioning that money spent on caffeine is never wasted even though the caffeine may belong to any brand.

However, apart from the grace with which she had replied, the screenshot caught the eyes for another reason. It was sometime earlier when Sara had posted a picture of her brother Arjun Tendulkar doing his professional shoot for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here’s the post:

The same social media user had then tried to troll Sara as she remarked that Arjun had been picked at his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Arjun had played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy this year but could only pick two wickets.

Therefore, many people regarded Arjun’s inclusion in the MI squad as a clear case of nepotism.

Sara had then defended her brother and taking to Instagram congratulate him saying that nothing can ever take his achievement of picked by an IPL team away from him.