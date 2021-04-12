Sky Sports announces its star-studded commentary panel for The Hundred

Sky Sports have announced its star-studded commentary panel for inaugural season of ‘The Hundred’.

Presenters Andrew Flintoff, Zainab Abbas, Kass Naidoo and Jacqueline Shepherd will lead the coverage of ECB’s new franchise-based tournament. They will be joined by cricket stars from around the world, including Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Tammy Beaumont, Darren Sammy, Dinesh Karthik, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Lydia Greenway and Kumar Sangakkara.

The commentary panel selected by Sky Sports will join the regulars, namely Nasser Hussain, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Rob Key, Ian Ward, David Lloyd, Nick Knight, Mike Atherton and Mark Butcher.

“We are so excited to help launch this fantastic new tournament this summer. It’s going to be an incredible standard of cricket played at some of the best grounds in the world and everyone’s invited. Hopefully, the competition will inspire many girls and boys to pick up a bat and ball. We’ve put together an amazing line-up of presenters and commentators; there are a completely fresh graphics look and some exciting new broadcast technology. We very much hope you enjoy the coverage,” the Director of Sky Sports Cricket, Bryan Henderson said while confirming the commentary line-up.

‘The Hundred’ is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament. It is scheduled to begin on July 21 with the women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Oval.

The next day, the men’s teams of the two franchises will battle it out, again at The Oval, in London.

Subsequently, there will be a double-header in The Hundred 2021 every day until the summit clash. The first game of the day will feature the women’s teams of two clubs. After that, the men’s teams of the same clubs will play each other.

Fans can enjoy all 68 games live on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel Sky Sports The Hundred as well as on Sky Sports Mix. All women’s matches and a significant number of men’s games will be streamed live on Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

