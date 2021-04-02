South Africa vs Pakistan 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, broadcast and live streaming details

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side is currently on the tour of South Africa, where they will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the home team.
The three ODIs are a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India. The T20Is, on the other hand, will help both sides in their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.
This will be the first series for Temba Bavuma as the full-time skipper of the Proteas. The right-handed batsman replaced Quinton de Kock as the limited-overs captain last month. Led by De Kock, South Africa had toured Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is earlier this year. The visitors lost both the Tests (0-2) and the white-ball series (1-2).
Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 – Full Schedule
ODI series
- 1st ODI: April 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
- 2nd ODI: April 4 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 08:00 AM GMT / 10:00 AM LOCAL
- 3rd ODI: April 7 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
T20I series
- 1st T20I: April 10 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 12:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL
- 2nd T20I: April 12 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
- 3rd T20I: April 14 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
- 4th T20I: April 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL
Squads
ODI series
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne
T20I series
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c) Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe
Broadcast and Live Streaming details
- India: Star Sports 1; Disney+ Hotstar
- Pakistan: PTV Sports
- South Africa: Supersport
- England: Sky Sports
- United States: Willow TV
- Australia: Fox Sports