South Africa vs Pakistan 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, broadcast and live streaming details

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side is currently on the tour of South Africa, where they will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the home team.

The three ODIs are a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India. The T20Is, on the other hand, will help both sides in their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

This will be the first series for Temba Bavuma as the full-time skipper of the Proteas. The right-handed batsman replaced Quinton de Kock as the limited-overs captain last month. Led by De Kock, South Africa had toured Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is earlier this year. The visitors lost both the Tests (0-2) and the white-ball series (1-2).

Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 – Full Schedule

ODI series

1st ODI: April 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

2nd ODI: April 4 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 08:00 AM GMT / 10:00 AM LOCAL

3rd ODI: April 7 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

T20I series

1st T20I: April 10 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 12:30 PM GMT / 02:30 PM LOCAL

2nd T20I: April 12 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

3rd T20I: April 14 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

4th T20I: April 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 04:30 PM GMT / 06:30 PM LOCAL

Squads

ODI series

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

T20I series

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c) Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

Broadcast and Live Streaming details