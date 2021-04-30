Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Shreevats Goswami donates INR 90,000 for oxygen supplies

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami has contributed to India’s ongoing fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has donated INR 90,000 to provide oxygen supplies for the patients suffering from the deadly virus.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of COVID-19, with the country recording over 3.5 lakh positive cases per day and more than 2,000 deaths from the last three days.

Goswami is the third cricketer after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee to donate money towards the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Cummins donated AUD50,000 “specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals” to PM Cares Fund, while Lee donated one Bitcoin (US$ 55,000 approximately) to “Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies” in India.

On the other hand, Goswami has contributed to a charitable organization named Donatekart, and they took to Twitter to thank the 31-year-old for his generous help in these tough times.

“Thanks a lot @shreevats1 for your generous contribution of Rs 90,000 to provide oxygen supplies in this hour of need.”

Goswami also urged other people to make the donations and help in whichever way they can as the dangerous coronavirus has brought the entire nation on its knees.

“Happy to help, please donate and reach out, we are in this together.”