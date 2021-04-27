Twitter reactions: AB de Villiers shine as RCB beat DC in the last-over thriller – IPL 2021

In the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last-ball thriller by one run at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 172, DC started terribly as they lost their three wickets for just 47 runs. Then, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant tried to stabilise the innings after adding 45 runs for the fourth wicket before Harshal Patel removed Stoinis for 22.

However, Pant remained alive at his end and took the game to the final over, along with Shimron Hetmyer at the other side. The pair put together an unbeaten stand of 78 runs for the fifth wicket and fell short of only one run to victory.

Both Pant (58 no) and Hetmyer (53 no) scored respective half-centuries to take their side to almost pull off a miraculous win.

Earlier, RCB’s crisis man AB de Villiers once again came for the rescue of his side, scoring an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The former South African skipper smashed three fours and five sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 178.57.

De Villiers hit 22 runs off the final over bowled by DC all-rounder Stoinis that included three sixes to take RCB to a competitive total. The RCB superstar also became the second overseas and the sixth player overall to reach the 5000-run milestone. He also became the fastest to score 5000 runs in the history of the cash-rich league.

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL (in terms of balls faced):

3288 – AB de Villiers*

3554 – David Warner

3620 – Suresh Raina

3817 – Rohit Sharma

3827 – Virat Kohli

3956 – Shikhar Dhawan

Apart from De Villiers, rookie Rajat Patidar (31) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) made valuable contributions.

For the capitals, Ishant Sharma (1/26), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Axar Patel (1/33), Avesh Khan (1/24) all picked one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a nail biting game it was. Well done @RCBTweets congratulations on winning this game and becoming number one on the table. #RCBvDC #IPL2021 #EeSalaCupNamde @StarSportsKan — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 27, 2021

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and now Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer: West Indies's production of batsmen who can attack in the middle overs is incredible. While other countries have to convert top-order batsmen to the middle order, WI are brimming with middle over hitters — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) April 27, 2021

Not often do we see 2 batsmen from the chasing side both unbeaten on 50+ and the team still losing. Hetmyer was brilliant, thought Pant could have accelerated a little earlier, but @RCBTweets will take the 2 points. AB De Villiers brilliance proving to be the difference #RCBvsDC — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 27, 2021

There are few constants in life. @ABdeVilliers17 for @RCBTweets is one of them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2021

Normally if Plan 'A' doesn't work, you would implement a Plan 'B' but #RCB have with them 'AB'D. It's unbelievable how he is arguably better than most players at their peak even at the age of 37 🐐 #DCvRCB #IPL2021 — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) April 27, 2021

DC paid the price for miscalculation in the field.Stoinis had to bowl 20th v set ABD.Stoinis conceded 23 & that was the turning point.Last year with Gayle new at the crease they went in with Tushar Deshpande (instead of Ashwin) who conceded 26. Next ovr Ashwin got Gayle.DC lost — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 27, 2021

RCBIAN ARMY 🔥 RCB wins by 1 run! And we’ve won five of our last six matches – soak it up! ABD’s masterclass got us well back in this tonight. And DC put up quite the fight! Congrats RCB. We coming cup, we coming! Ee sala cup namde. ♥️ #DCvRCB #RCB #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 27, 2021

Absolute 💔 for Pant. He tried. Well played DC. Well done RCB. #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) April 27, 2021

Five years apart in IPL:-

27 Apr 2016 – Delhi Capitals lost by 1 run chasing 173

27 Apr 2021 – Delhi Capitals lost by 1 run chasing 172 For DC, Morris scored 82*(32) then and now Hetmyer 53*(25) – two unbeaten 50+ knocks at 200+ strike-rate but both on the losing side.#RCBvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 27, 2021

One run, possibly one ball separated the two teams. Unusual of Rishabh Pant to have batted for 48 balls for 58 #RCBvsDC #IPL2021 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 27, 2021

What. A. Match!@RCBTweets prevail by 1 run. With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but @DelhiCapitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure. Hetmyer and Pant are distraught. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ju87soRG6B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

Played Hetmyer. Tried his best to win a game out of nowhere. Hope a message sent to the coach who drops him at the drop of a hat too. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 27, 2021