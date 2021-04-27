Twitter reactions: AB de Villiers shine as RCB beat DC in the last-over thriller – IPL 2021

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

  • AB de Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the game.

AB de Villiers (Image Source: @IPLT20)
In the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last-ball thriller by one run at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 172, DC started terribly as they lost their three wickets for just 47 runs. Then, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant tried to stabilise the innings after adding 45 runs for the fourth wicket before Harshal Patel removed Stoinis for 22.

However, Pant remained alive at his end and took the game to the final over, along with Shimron Hetmyer at the other side. The pair put together an unbeaten stand of 78 runs for the fifth wicket and fell short of only one run to victory.

Both Pant (58 no) and Hetmyer (53 no) scored respective half-centuries to take their side to almost pull off a miraculous win.

Earlier, RCB’s crisis man AB de Villiers once again came for the rescue of his side, scoring an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The former South African skipper smashed three fours and five sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 178.57.

De Villiers hit 22 runs off the final over bowled by DC all-rounder Stoinis that included three sixes to take RCB to a competitive total. The RCB superstar also became the second overseas and the sixth player overall to reach the 5000-run milestone. He also became the fastest to score 5000 runs in the history of the cash-rich league.

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL (in terms of balls faced):

  • 3288 – AB de Villiers*
  • 3554 – David Warner
  • 3620 – Suresh Raina
  • 3817 – Rohit Sharma
  • 3827 – Virat Kohli
  • 3956 – Shikhar Dhawan

Apart from De Villiers, rookie Rajat Patidar (31) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) made valuable contributions.

For the capitals, Ishant Sharma (1/26), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Axar Patel (1/33), Avesh Khan (1/24) all picked one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

