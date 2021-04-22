Twitter reactions: Centurion Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli blow away RR as RCB register 4th win in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recorded their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a massive target of 178, RCB showed complete domination as they did not lose a single wicket and won the match. Opener Devdutt Padikkal shined with the bat after he smashed his first century in the lucrative league.

Padikkal stayed unbeaten on 101 from 52 deliveries packed with 11 fours and 6 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 194.23. Captain Virat Kohli played a supporting role and scored 72 from 47 balls, featuring 6 fours and 3 maximums.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia played valuable knocks of 46 and 40 runs, respectively, to steer Rajasthan to 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Dube slammed five fours and two sixes, while Tewatia smashed six boundaries, including two maximums.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was their most successful bowler, picking up as many as three wickets for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Harshal Patel also bagged a three-wicket haul but ended up conceding 47 runs from his four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

This is HUGE, meet the first ever player to reach 6000 runs in IPL @imVkohli It was a delight to watch, more power to you 🙌 Wishing you many more success in life!🤗 #RCBvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fhAqD2J6Jy — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 22, 2021

6000 @IPL runs and 50 fifties as a captain. What a performer @imVkohli Great win @RCBTweets 4 in 4. Hope this year turns out to be special for RCB. #RCBvRR #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 22, 2021

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021

Very very happy for @devdpd07. There is genuine class here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2021

Such a mighty effort by young #devduttpadikkal !!! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 22, 2021

Number of centuries for team in IPL: 14 – RCB

13 – Punjab

10 – Delhi

8 – CSK

8 – RR

4 – MI

3 – SRH

2 – Deccan/RPS

1 – KKR The top-3 are yet to win an IPL trophy #RCB #PBKS #DC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2021

Five years apart:-

22 Apr 2016 – Kohli & ABD share 155-run partnership against RPS 22 Apr 2021 – Kohli & Padikkal share 175* (so far) runs partnership against RR#IPL2021 #RCBvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal brings up his century! A classy classy innings by this young man. Playing on a different level. What a delight to watch. 🔥 #RCBvRR #RCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 22, 2021

Excellent century for Devdutt Padikkal! Always pleasing to see young players step up and perform so well. Hopefully, the first of many to come. Played, DP! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 22, 2021

Serious knock! Well played Padikkal. Take rest in next match imo. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 22, 2021

Much much deserved. Special knock. Great to see @devdpd07 @RCBTweets — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal really does pack a punch. Extremely pleasing to the eyes. What a terrific 100. Surely, this will rank amongst one of the BEST innings played in this #IPL2021 #RCBvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 22, 2021

6000 and counting… Congratulations Kohli!

First IPL ton by 20 year old Devdutt Padikkal #RCBvRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 22, 2021