Twitter reactions: Centurion Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli blow away RR as RCB register 4th win in IPL 2021

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

  • Devdutt Padikkal scored a tremendous century in the game.

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Alexandra Hartley (Pic Source: Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recorded their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a massive target of 178, RCB showed complete domination as they did not lose a single wicket and won the match. Opener Devdutt Padikkal shined with the bat after he smashed his first century in the lucrative league.

Padikkal stayed unbeaten on 101 from 52 deliveries packed with 11 fours and 6 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 194.23. Captain Virat Kohli played a supporting role and scored 72 from 47 balls, featuring 6 fours and 3 maximums.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia played valuable knocks of 46 and 40 runs, respectively, to steer Rajasthan to 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Dube slammed five fours and two sixes, while Tewatia smashed six boundaries, including two maximums.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was their most successful bowler, picking up as many as three wickets for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Harshal Patel also bagged a three-wicket haul but ended up conceding 47 runs from his four overs.

