Twitter Reactions: DC opener Prithvi Shaw blows away KKR with fastest fifty of IPL 2021

  • Prithvi Shaw slammed a 41-ball 82 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

  • Shaw hit six fours off Shivam Mavi's first over.

Prithvi Shaw slammed 82 runs off just 42 deliveries as Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shaw smacked 11 fours and 3 sixes during his blitzkrieg that also included six fours in the very first over bowled by KKR pacer Shivam Mavi as DC crossed the finish line with 21 balls to spare.

Batting first, the Knights could only manage to put up 154-6 in 20 overs with Andre Russell and Shubman Gill scoring 45 and 43 respectively. The rest of the KKR batsmen failed to make their presence felt on the field with captain Eoin Morgan getting out for a duck.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 154/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 45 not out, Shubman Gill 43; Lalit Yadav 2-13, Axar Patel 2-32) lost to Delhi Capitals 156/3 in 16.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 82, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Pat Cummins 3-24) by 7 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

