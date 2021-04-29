Twitter Reactions: DC opener Prithvi Shaw blows away KKR with fastest fifty of IPL 2021

Prithvi Shaw slammed 82 runs off just 42 deliveries as Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shaw smacked 11 fours and 3 sixes during his blitzkrieg that also included six fours in the very first over bowled by KKR pacer Shivam Mavi as DC crossed the finish line with 21 balls to spare.

Batting first, the Knights could only manage to put up 154-6 in 20 overs with Andre Russell and Shubman Gill scoring 45 and 43 respectively. The rest of the KKR batsmen failed to make their presence felt on the field with captain Eoin Morgan getting out for a duck.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 154/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 45 not out, Shubman Gill 43; Lalit Yadav 2-13, Axar Patel 2-32) lost to Delhi Capitals 156/3 in 16.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 82, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Pat Cummins 3-24) by 7 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

A great win on a day where we have double downed on our support to the people of Delhi – we love you and we hope the team gave you some joy today – we are all in this together and we will fight this together and defeat the virus @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 29, 2021

We can all applaud young ⭐️ who has an impact as soon as they play at the highest level & we should. However when one of those stars fall from such heights but find a way back to the top, that shows resilience, the key ingredient!! Glad to see @PrithviShaw in runs again #DCvKKR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 29, 2021

@PrithviShaw showing some class here… 4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ never once did he overhit the ball#DCvKKR — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) April 29, 2021

“There’s a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks – there’s a bit of Lara as well.” – @RaviShastriOfc We did see a few glimpses from Shaw, right? 😍#DCvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 #DelhiCapitals #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/AsyvfCsDjl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2021

Some hitting this by #shaw. #delhicapitals look like they've got most things sorted. Watch out — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) April 29, 2021

In boxing parlance, was a knock-out #DCvsKKR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021

Last 12 balls – 26 runs. Very fast but slow if you are @PrithviShaw because

First 6 balls – 24 runs.

What a super-control knock. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 29, 2021

Decisive opening stand from @DelhiCapitals superb from @PrithviShaw while very hesitant from Kolkata and that’s where the game drifts each time when they bat. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 29, 2021

IPL Records: Most Runs scored by batsman in first Over: 24 (Prithvi Shaw) Most Runs scored by batsman in last Over: 36 (Ravindra Jadeja) Both came in this season — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 29, 2021

18 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw including 9 fours and 1 sixes – 42 runs through the boundaries. What a freak in T20 format. pic.twitter.com/vejH13AMxU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021