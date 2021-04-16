Twitter reactions: Deepak Chahar’s sensational bowling steer CSK to a comfortable win over PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar dismantled the PBKS batting unit with his dominating bowling that helped CSK restrict the KL Rahul-side for 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Chahar picked up four early wickets and bowled a sensational spell. He conceded only 13 runs in his quota of four overs.

The right-armer first cleaned up Mayank Agarwal (0) with a beauty, followed by Rahul’s (5) dismissal, who met a run-out with a tremendous direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja. After Rahul’s wicket, Chris Gayle (10) was outdone through a knuckle-ball. Soon, Chahar removed Nicholas Pooran (0) and Deepak Hooda (10) to complete his four-wicket haul.

Young player Shahrukh Khan was the highest scorer with 47 from 36 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 130.56. Shahrukh smashed 4 fours and a couple of sixes.

Chasing a paltry target of 107, the Super Kings won the game with six wickets in hand. All-rounder Moeen Ali scored the maximum with 46 runs from 31 balls, including seven fours and a six. Similarly, opener Faf du Plessis also made a valuable contribution with the willow. The former South Africa skipper went unbeaten on 36 off 33 deliveries packed with three fours and a maximum.

For PBKS, speedster Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets for 21 in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Thank you #CSK for giving us commentators an early night off 🤣 #PBKSvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 16, 2021

MS Dhoni playing his 200th match for @ChennaiIPL .

CSK and Dhoni a better love story than twilight.

Deepak Chahar making Chennai go Whistle Podu. pic.twitter.com/o5USKQ9iK7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 16, 2021

A huge thank you to CSK who made sure I got to go to bed before 3:30am ☺️ Congrats on the win CSK and CSK fans! #PBKSvCSK #CSK — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 16, 2021

Deepak Chahar take a bow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#CSKvsPBKS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2021

Sending #Yellove to @msdhoni on his 200th @ChennaiIPL appearance. 👏 Might not wish the same for his 201st. 😅#PBKSvCSK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2021

Smart bowling by Deepak chahar. Surprise Bouncer is always a good option from swing bowler,as batsman always thinking to play on front foot to negate the swing. #CSKvPBKS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2021

Peach of a delivery! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 16, 2021

Checklist of CSK batsmen before coming onto bat:

Wear pad ☑

Wear helmet ☑

Gloves ☑

Guards ☑

Bat ☑

Brains ❌ — cricBC (@cricBC) April 16, 2021

Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina together on the field shouldn't be legal. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 16, 2021

Deepak Chahar has ended the top order of Punjab Kings. That is it. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2021