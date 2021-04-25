Twitter Reactions: Delhi Capitals edges past Sunrisers Hyderabad in first Super Over of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerves to edge out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling encounter decided in the Super Over at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

SRH could score only seven runs off DC spinner Axar Patel in the Super Over. In reply, DC captain Rishabh Pant reverse-swept Rashid Khan for a boundary on the third ball leaving two in two. Pant and Shikhar Dhawan scrambled through for leg-byes on last two balls to secure a win for their side.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, DC riding on an 81-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw (53 off 39) and Dhawan (28 off 26) posted a competitive total of 159/4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow (38, 18b) gave SRH an encouraging start and No. 3 Kane Williamson looked to shepherd a fragile batting unit.

Williamson completed his half-century in 42 balls. At that moment, SRH still needed 43 off 24 balls. But, Patel gave the Orange Army twin blows in the 17th over as he trapped Abhishek Sharma and Rashid leg-before off back-to-back deliveries.

However, Williamson and Jagadeesha Suchith (15* off 6) took the match to the Super Over.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Why is Bairstow not batting in this super over for @SunRisers !! Best top order batter in the world at the moment #IPL2021 — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) April 25, 2021

Williamson's master class in vain. But, credit to @RishabhPant17 for taking the lead in Super over. What a finish! — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 25, 2021

The decision to not put Jonny Bairstow forward for the Super Over arguably cost Sunrisers that match. In the real-time game Bairstow hit a boundary every 2.6 deliveries – only the cameo of Suchith saw a better record. #IPL2021 #SRHvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021

Game of inches.. run short will give #srh a few sleepless nights #DCvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 25, 2021

Super Overs and Kane Williamson don't go well together 💔#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nFDiIB9l6K — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 25, 2021

42 Overs later 💙 A thrilling win against #SRH in the Super Over makes it 2 in 2 for us in Chepauk 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/SpB85kX4VG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021

#KaneWilliamson is so pleasing to the eyes. It seems like he is doing nothing but his impact is enormous! #DCvsSRH #VIVOIPL — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 25, 2021

David wanrner short run made the DC to win today. Kane Williamson knock is remarkable.

Great knock by #suchith pic.twitter.com/YxE5b7U04p — S U N N Y S A N K E T H 🇮🇳 (@sunnysanketh78) April 25, 2021

Feeling sad for her and Kane Williamson 😢 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/n3arQ5Xo3p — AKKi Trends ™️ 🇮🇳 #CSK💛 (@TrendsAkki) April 25, 2021

Being #KaneWilliamson is not so easy. No matter you give 100% in field your teammates make you as too feel choker. A player with zero haters. You deserve our respect champ 🧡 pic.twitter.com/a5TsaYaRyV — Ɱɾ Sα¢нιɴ✨ (@SarcastxSachin) April 25, 2021