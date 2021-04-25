Twitter Reactions: Delhi Capitals edges past Sunrisers Hyderabad in first Super Over of IPL 2021

  • Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Super Over of the season.

  • Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerves to edge out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling encounter decided in the Super Over at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

SRH could score only seven runs off DC spinner Axar Patel in the Super Over. In reply, DC captain Rishabh Pant reverse-swept Rashid Khan for a boundary on the third ball leaving two in two. Pant and Shikhar Dhawan scrambled through for leg-byes on last two balls to secure a win for their side.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, DC riding on an 81-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw (53 off 39) and Dhawan (28 off 26) posted a competitive total of 159/4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow (38, 18b) gave SRH an encouraging start and No. 3 Kane Williamson looked to shepherd a fragile batting unit.

Williamson completed his half-century in 42 balls. At that moment, SRH still needed 43 off 24 balls. But, Patel gave the Orange Army twin blows in the 17th over as he trapped Abhishek Sharma and Rashid leg-before off back-to-back deliveries.

However, Williamson and Jagadeesha Suchith (15* off 6) took the match to the Super Over.

