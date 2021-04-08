Twitter reactions: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam star as Pakistan trump South Africa in 3rd ODI to clinch series

Fakhar Zaman‘s dazzling 101 and captain Babar Azam‘s remarkable 94 helped Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs in the 3rd ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. With this victory, the tourists sealed the three-match series 2-1.

Further, Pakistan also became the second visiting team after Australia to win at least 2 bilateral ODI series against the Proteas in their own backyard. Amongst Asian sides, Pakistan is the first team to record 2 triumphs in bilateral ODI legs. Eight years ago, Misbah-ul-Haq-led outfit had won the three-match series 2-1.

Coming back to the third ODI, Pakistan opener Fakhar and skipper Babar shined with the willow to take their side to a competitive total of 320/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Hasan Ali provided the late impetus by smashing 32 off 11 balls at a phenomenal strike rate of 290.91, featuring four sixes.

In response, Temba Bavuma and Co. got bundled for 292 in 49.3 overs. Opener Janneman Malan scored the maximum of 70 runs off 81 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Kyle Verreynne (62) and Andile Phehlukwayo (54) did show some resistance after adding 108 runs in just 99 balls for the sixth wicket, which wasn’t enough as Pakistan successfully defended the 320-run total.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi were the pick-of-the-bowlers for the visitors. While Nawaz bagged three wickets for 34 in seven overs, Shaheen earned as many scalps for 58 in 9.3 overs.

The action will now move towards the four-match T20I series, starting from Saturday (April 10) at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @babarazam258 & boys for a series win in South Africa. Keep it up guys. #PAKvsSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2021

Alhumdulillah, this series win is for you Pakistan. Extremely proud of this champion team. Special shout out to @FakharZamanLive his remarkable innings. Well played @OfficialCSA. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/xsOaQzQ32t — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 7, 2021

Absolutely honored to be the part of this amazing team. Top efforts by everyone #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/o8reiKtjH6 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) April 7, 2021

Well done team @TheRealPCB 💪

Congratulations to everyone on winning the ODI series 🙌 @FakharZamanLive @babarazam258 and @ImamUlHaq12 played some wonderful innings. Loved the batting cameo from @RealHa55an 👍👍#PAKvSA — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) April 7, 2021

A 2-1 win in the ODI series against South Africa has taken Pakistan to No.2 in the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup Super League table 🌟 🏆 Check out ➡️ https://t.co/CPPx2MDCIe pic.twitter.com/vHVtHEwtqq — ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2021

Great series win for Pak,a timely reminder that Fakhar Zaman is still a matchwinner,hopefully can stay consistent. Pace attack was impressive,bowled well,Qadir & Nawaz provided breakthroughs in the middle,hope Shaheen gets rested too at some pt,can’t afford a burn out. #SAvsPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 7, 2021

Fakhar Zaman's brilliant numbers in the ODI series against South Africa: 3 innings

302 runs

100.66 average

111.43 strike-rate

2 hundreds

13 sixes

28 fours#SAvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 7, 2021

#pakvsSa Big deal for Pakistan to beat SA at home. Sweet! Big credit is due to Fakhar for decoding the mental lock for Pakistan. What a sensational series he had! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 7, 2021

2013: Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 2021: Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 The only team from Asia to win an ODI series twice in South Africa #SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/tvIuU0Z7v9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 7, 2021

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 winning ODI series 2-1 in South Africa. @FakharZamanLive congratulations on ur 2nd 💯 in this series & surely deserve to be MOS. @babarazam258 congratulations on winning the series as captain. Well done everyone 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 7, 2021

Congratulations 👏 #TeamPakistan well played @babarazam258 and @FakharZamanLive. Keep going all the way, may Almighty give our team more and more success. Ameen — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) April 7, 2021

Congratulations to @TheRealPCB team on winning ODI series #SAvPAK over all excellent performance in batting and bowling…well done boys.Hard luck @OfficialCSA — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) April 7, 2021