Twitter reactions: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam star as Pakistan trump South Africa in 3rd ODI to clinch series

  • Pakistan defeated South Africa in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.

  • Fakhar Zaman scored yet another century in the series.

Fakhar Zaman‘s dazzling 101 and captain Babar Azam‘s remarkable 94 helped Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs in the 3rd ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. With this victory, the tourists sealed the three-match series 2-1.

Further, Pakistan also became the second visiting team after Australia to win at least 2 bilateral ODI series against the Proteas in their own backyard. Amongst Asian sides, Pakistan is the first team to record 2 triumphs in bilateral ODI legs. Eight years ago, Misbah-ul-Haq-led outfit had won the three-match series 2-1.

Coming back to the third ODI, Pakistan opener Fakhar and skipper Babar shined with the willow to take their side to a competitive total of 320/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Hasan Ali provided the late impetus by smashing 32 off 11 balls at a phenomenal strike rate of 290.91, featuring four sixes.

In response, Temba Bavuma and Co. got bundled for 292 in 49.3 overs. Opener Janneman Malan scored the maximum of 70 runs off 81 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Kyle Verreynne (62) and Andile Phehlukwayo (54) did show some resistance after adding 108 runs in just 99 balls for the sixth wicket, which wasn’t enough as Pakistan successfully defended the 320-run total.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi were the pick-of-the-bowlers for the visitors. While Nawaz bagged three wickets for 34 in seven overs, Shaheen earned as many scalps for 58 in 9.3 overs.

The action will now move towards the four-match T20I series, starting from Saturday (April 10) at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

