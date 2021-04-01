Twitter reactions: Finn Allen powers New Zealand to complete 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in T20I series

Finn Allen (Image Source: Twitter)
On Thursday, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen set the world on fire when he came to bat against Bangladesh in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. The right-handed batsman took Bangladeshi bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 71 from just 29 deliveries. The 21-year-old scored runs at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 244.83, including 10 fours and three humungous sixes.

Put to bat first in a 10-overs per side game due to rain; the Black Caps posted a massive total of 141/4. Apart from Allen, opener Martin Guptill also shined with the bat. He scored 44 off 19 balls at a phenomenal strike-rate of 231.58. Guptill slammed six boundaries, including five maximums.

In reply, the visitors were bundled out for a mere 76 in 9.3 overs, losing the contest by 65 runs. Opening batter Mohammad Naim with 19 from 13 balls, was the highest scorer for Bangladesh. Apart from Naim, only two other batsmen were able to score runs in double figures.

Leg-spinner Todd Astle and captain Tim Southee completely dismantled the Bangladesh batting unit after the pair shared seven wickets. While Astle picked up four scalps for 13 runs in his quota of 2 overs, Southee went on to bag three wickets for 15 in as many overs. Other than the bowling duo, Adam Milne (1/24), Lockie Ferguson (1/13) and Glenn Phillips (1/11) earned one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.