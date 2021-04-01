Twitter reactions: Finn Allen powers New Zealand to complete 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in T20I series

On Thursday, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen set the world on fire when he came to bat against Bangladesh in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. The right-handed batsman took Bangladeshi bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 71 from just 29 deliveries. The 21-year-old scored runs at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 244.83, including 10 fours and three humungous sixes.

Put to bat first in a 10-overs per side game due to rain; the Black Caps posted a massive total of 141/4. Apart from Allen, opener Martin Guptill also shined with the bat. He scored 44 off 19 balls at a phenomenal strike-rate of 231.58. Guptill slammed six boundaries, including five maximums.

In reply, the visitors were bundled out for a mere 76 in 9.3 overs, losing the contest by 65 runs. Opening batter Mohammad Naim with 19 from 13 balls, was the highest scorer for Bangladesh. Apart from Naim, only two other batsmen were able to score runs in double figures.

Leg-spinner Todd Astle and captain Tim Southee completely dismantled the Bangladesh batting unit after the pair shared seven wickets. While Astle picked up four scalps for 13 runs in his quota of 2 overs, Southee went on to bag three wickets for 15 in as many overs. Other than the bowling duo, Adam Milne (1/24), Lockie Ferguson (1/13) and Glenn Phillips (1/11) earned one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

OUT. Glenn Phillips takes the final wicket to secure a 65 run win in this 10 over a side match. The team take the Alesha Mart T20 Series 3-0 to finish the home summer. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/MZd0VuQgBl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 1, 2021

9 Tests, 16 ODIs and 7 T20Is played by Bangladesh against New Zealand across seven NZ tours in 20 years. Bangladesh lost all those 32 matches, the longest losing streak in International cricket against a team in their backyard. #NZvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 1, 2021

NZ in the home season 2020-21: Beat WI 2-0 in T20 series (1 N/R)

Beat WI 2-0 in the Test series

Beat Pak 2-1 in the T20 series

Beat Pak 2-0 in the Test series

Beat Aus 3-2 in the T20 series

Beat Ban 3-0 in the ODI series

Beat Ban 3-0 in the T20 series — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 1, 2021

What a way to end a winning summer for the @BLACKCAPS, defeating Bangladesh by 65 runs in a rain-shortened match. Catch highlights and the replay, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Nq6KpUfKPT — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 1, 2021

Finn Allen has arrived.

18 ball fifty in this debut series for New Zealand – 50* from just 18 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes – 44 runs through boundaries. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/BnUXN91MlX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2021

Most wickets for NZ in international cricket (after Southee's 2nd wicket): Daniel Vettori 696 (tests 361, ODI 297, T20 38)

Tim Southee 590 (tests 302, ODI 190, T20 98)

Richard Hadlee 589 (tests 431, ODI 158)#NZvBAN — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) April 1, 2021

This was the first time in T20I history that a team had been bowled out in a match of fewer than 15 overs per side #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/w3B7zOPTde — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 1, 2021

New Zealand's 65-run win against Bangladesh today is the biggest in terms of runs in any T20 game reduced to 10 or fewer overs a side. #NZvBAN — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) April 1, 2021

7⃣1️⃣ off just 2⃣9⃣ balls 🤯 12th Man Army, welcome the newest ⭐ on the International stage, Finn Allen, who has put the 🇧🇩 bowling to the sword today🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/v14KtMR5I1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2021

Finn Allen is a pure striker of the ball 💥 71 off 29 is just silly 😂 pic.twitter.com/gDnqIdXrdi — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) April 1, 2021