Twitter reactions: George Linde, Aiden Markram steer South Africa to a clinical win over Pakistan in 2nd T20I

On Monday, South Africa registered a comfortable victory over Pakistan in the second T20I by six wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The win propelled Proteas to level the ongoing three-match T20I series 1-1. The visitors had earlier won the series opener by four wickets.

Aiden Markram’s scintillating effort from the willow helped his side to bounce back in the series. The right-handed batsman scored a remarkable half-century as the home team chased down the paltry target of 141 in 14 overs.

Markram smashed 54 from 30 deliveries at a brilliant strike rate of 180, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Apart from the 26-year-old, captain Heinrich Klaasen made a valuable contribution of unbeaten 36 off 21 balls to take his team over the finish line.

For the tourists, spinner Usman Qadir picked up two wickets for 26 in 3 overs, while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, South Africa bowlers showed tremendous discipline and restricted the Men in Green at 140/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For Pakistan, only their skipper Babar Azam was the main highlight. He scored a gutsy half-century before Sisanda Magala cut short his innings. Except for Babar, senior lad Mohammad Hafeez scored 32 off 23 balls to take his side towards a competitive total.

Left-arm spinner George Linde was another major contributor for South Africa in the stunning victory. The all-rounder picked up three wickets for just 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Lizaad Williams, who was playing only his second T20I, also earned a three-wicket haul but conceded 35 runs at a poor economy of 8.80. Post the match, Linde was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding show.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Credit to South Africa – they have so many first choice players missing yet they have confortably won by 6 wickets with 36 balls to spare #Cricket #SAvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 12, 2021

3 wickets 👏

3 catches 🔥

20* off 10 balls 😲 George Linde was the Player of the Match after South Africa's series-levelling victory. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/1xBJz2iJ96 — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2021

George Linde becomes the first ever spinner to dismiss a batsman 'caught' on the first ball of a men's international match.#SAvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 12, 2021

Back to back fifties for Aiden Markram on T20I comeback. Hard to believe how South Africa have underused him for years. #SAvPAK — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 12, 2021

Aiden Markram's second fifty of the series set-up SA's dominant 6 wicket win with 6 overs to spare 👏👏 Series tied 1-1#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/6vAKAWUiTV — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 12, 2021

George Linde appreciaion tweet, guy has worked so hard domestically, waited patiently for his call up to the national side and hasn't disappointed. Keep going George 🤩 — Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) April 12, 2021

#SAvPAK RESULT – Aiden Markram top-scored with 54 as South Africa cruised to a 6-wicket victory against Pakistan in the second T20I at the Wanderers. pic.twitter.com/5K7ISzIdGN — SA Cricket Magazine (@SACricketmag) April 12, 2021

George Linde is amazing. Solid all round cricketer and such a humble character 👑❤️ — Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) April 12, 2021

Amidst all the madness at the Wankhede Stadium I happened to catch an absolute class act from Aiden Markram. Geez what a player! Should be an an all-format player for a long time. Needs to ensure the big runs keep coming consistently. Drool worthy strokeplay though #SAvPAK — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) April 12, 2021

Top new-ball spell ✅

Safe hands in the field ✅

Batting cameo that helped seal a quick win ✅ George Linde's all-round contribution wins him the Player of the Match award! 👏 #SAvPAK — Moni.. (@thecricgirl) April 12, 2021

I enjoy watching Aiden Markram stroke the ball, he's got every shot in the book. — Thupa Yetla 15 April 2021 tick tock (@Tshepo_SS) April 12, 2021