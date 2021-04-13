Twitter reactions: George Linde, Aiden Markram steer South Africa to a clinical win over Pakistan in 2nd T20I

  • South Africa defeated Pakistan in the second T20I to keep the series alive.

  • Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century in the game.

George Linde, Aiden Markram (Image Source: Twitter)
On Monday, South Africa registered a comfortable victory over Pakistan in the second T20I by six wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The win propelled Proteas to level the ongoing three-match T20I series 1-1. The visitors had earlier won the series opener by four wickets.

Aiden Markram’s scintillating effort from the willow helped his side to bounce back in the series. The right-handed batsman scored a remarkable half-century as the home team chased down the paltry target of 141 in 14 overs.

Markram smashed 54 from 30 deliveries at a brilliant strike rate of 180, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Apart from the 26-year-old, captain Heinrich Klaasen made a valuable contribution of unbeaten 36 off 21 balls to take his team over the finish line.

For the tourists, spinner Usman Qadir picked up two wickets for 26 in 3 overs, while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, South Africa bowlers showed tremendous discipline and restricted the Men in Green at 140/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For Pakistan, only their skipper Babar Azam was the main highlight. He scored a gutsy half-century before Sisanda Magala cut short his innings. Except for Babar, senior lad Mohammad Hafeez scored 32 off 23 balls to take his side towards a competitive total.

Left-arm spinner George Linde was another major contributor for South Africa in the stunning victory. The all-rounder picked up three wickets for just 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Lizaad Williams, who was playing only his second T20I, also earned a three-wicket haul but conceded 35 runs at a poor economy of 8.80. Post the match, Linde was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding show.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

