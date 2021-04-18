Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers steer RCB to clinical win over KKR

In the 10th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a sensational win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the main architects behind RCB’s third win of the fourteenth season. While Maxi played a fabulous knock of 78 off 49 balls featuring nine fours and three sixes, De Villiers stayed unbeaten on 76 from 34 deliveries, including nine fours and three maximums.

The unreal batting from Maxwell and De Villiers helped RCB to post a massive total of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Eoin Morgan-led side could only manage to reach 166/8, losing the fixture by 38 runs. Andre Russell was the highest run-getter for KKR after scoring 31 from 20 balls, packed with three fours and two maximums.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

@RCBTweets is looking completely different this year. #ABdeVilliers and #GlennMaxwell are roaring in this @IPL. Looks like ee sala cup namde 🏆 great to see 3 in 3 👏👏 #RCBvKKR #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 18, 2021

Good to see Maxwell finally play to his potential in this IPL. Meanwhile Maxwell to his previous team owners.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

I tell you what if Maxwell plays the way he has so far for #rcb ,they really stand a good chance to go all the way.#KKRvsRCB #missinglink — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 18, 2021

@RCBTweets looking the goods this year. Undecided for MOM tonight, de Villiers, Maxwell or Harshal Patel. Would have to go Maxwell for recovering the Innings. #RCBvKKR #IPL2021 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 18, 2021

RCB wins by 38 runs. Dream start to the season! That’s three in a row. Well played boys. Team is looking damn good and playing even better. Maxi and ABD brilliant in bat today. Bowling unit in great shape. RCBians you best believe ee sala cup namde! 😎🔥 #RCBvKKR #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 18, 2021

#RCB beat MI, SRH, KKR in first 3 matches of #IPL2021 and moves to top of the points table. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

Siraj to Russell 😎 pic.twitter.com/tDkiXyuwE7 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 18, 2021

#RCB in #IPL2021 1st match – Won

2nd match – Won

3rd match – Won First time in IPL history @RCBTweets have won their first 3 games in a season. #RCBvsKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell for RCB this season…#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Ot9fngITS5 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 18, 2021

Surely South Africa, you have to find a way to play @ABdeVilliers17 in the #T20WorldCup. Surely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2021