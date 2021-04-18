Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers steer RCB to clinical win over KKR

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

  • Glenn Maxwell scored a brilliant 78 from 49 balls.

In the 10th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a sensational win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the main architects behind RCB’s third win of the fourteenth season. While Maxi played a fabulous knock of 78 off 49 balls featuring nine fours and three sixes, De Villiers stayed unbeaten on 76 from 34 deliveries, including nine fours and three maximums.

The unreal batting from Maxwell and De Villiers helped RCB to post a massive total of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Eoin Morgan-led side could only manage to reach 166/8, losing the fixture by 38 runs. Andre Russell was the highest run-getter for KKR after scoring 31 from 20 balls, packed with three fours and two maximums.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

