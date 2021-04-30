Twitter reactions: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul star as PBKS thrash RCB in Ahmedabad – IPL 2021

In the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rookie Harpreet Brar wreaked havoc with the ball and produced a spell of a lifetime to guide his side to register a memorable victory. The 25-year-old picked up the prized wickets of RCB big fishes Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to sink their chase of 180.

Brar only conceded 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs and completely destroyed the RCB batting line up. Another spinner Ravi Bishnoi too, joined Brar in the party as he dismissed a couple of scalps for 17 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul shined with the willow and scored an unbeaten 91 runs to take Punjab to 179/5 after Kohli and Co. invited them to bat first.

Apart from Rahul, power-striker Chris Gayle made a valuable contribution of 46 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67. With the victory, Punjab climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Unbelievable spell of bowling from #HarpreetBrar getting the big 3s of RCB. Congratulations on your MOM award 👏 @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvRCB #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 30, 2021

Kohli. Maxwell. And AB. Wow. Wow. Wow.

Add to that the crucial runs with the bat. Harpreet Brar ko dekhna chahenge Baar-Baar 🤗🙌🥳 #PBKSvRCB #IPL2021 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 30, 2021

I love the energy, vibe and skill that Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have brought so far this season. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 30, 2021

Kya baat hai @ImHarmanpreet, aapke Moga se ek naya sitara aaya hai! #HarpreetBrar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2021

Appa jitt gaye! 🕺🕺🕺 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021

Tonight’s yours PBKS. Special mention to Harpreet Brar. Three huge wickets and a good stint in bat. Game changer. Also can’t forget Bishnoi’s wickets and that catch! Young guns ruling tonight. But RCBians chin up! We’ll be back. Never lose faith. 😎 #PBKSvRCB #RCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 30, 2021

Can Ravi Bishnoi be Indias leg spin answer for the world T20? Much improved fielder as well. @PunjabKingsIPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 30, 2021