Twitter reactions: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul star as PBKS thrash RCB in Ahmedabad – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

  • Harpreet Brar finished with impressive figures of 4-1-19-3.

PBKS beat RCB (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

In the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rookie Harpreet Brar wreaked havoc with the ball and produced a spell of a lifetime to guide his side to register a memorable victory. The 25-year-old picked up the prized wickets of RCB big fishes Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to sink their chase of 180.

Brar only conceded 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs and completely destroyed the RCB batting line up. Another spinner Ravi Bishnoi too, joined Brar in the party as he dismissed a couple of scalps for 17 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul shined with the willow and scored an unbeaten 91 runs to take Punjab to 179/5 after Kohli and Co. invited them to bat first.

Apart from Rahul, power-striker Chris Gayle made a valuable contribution of 46 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67. With the victory, Punjab climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Punjab Kings, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement