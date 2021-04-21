Twitter reactions: Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed star as SRH crush PBKS to register their 1st win of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have recorded their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 121, Sunrisers had a remarkable start after skipper David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Warner was dismissed for 37 by Fabian Allen, but Bairstow kept on tickling the scoreboard with the new man Kane Williamson, who was finally in the playing XI of SRH.

During the 18th over, Bairstow reached his half-century by slamming Deepak Hooda over the square leg boundary. The English opener remained unbeaten on 63 off 56 deliveries as SRH registered their first victory of the ongoing competition. Williamson also stayed unbeaten on 16 runs.

Earlier, Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma shined with the bowl for SRH and helped their side bundle out PBKS for 120 in 19.4 overs. While Khaleel picked up three wickets for 21 in his quota of 4 overs, Abhishek bagged a couple for 24 in 4 overs.

Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan scored 22 runs each and remained as the highest run-getter for their side against SRH. While Mayank took 25 balls to score these many runs, Shahrukh only took 17 balls to smash 22 with the help of two sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Finally on the mark @SunRisers. Well done Bairstow,Khaleel and Abhishek for wonderful performance. #SRHvsPBKS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2021

AND… WE WIN!!!! 🧡🧡 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2021

#PunjabKings or #KXIP – can't keep them away from the 8th spot. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 21, 2021

Bairstow – opening the batting. Williamson in the side to steer the middle order. Fixing issues. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 21, 2021

SRH record their first win in IPL 2021 pic.twitter.com/8HeRcw2LE2 — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 21, 2021

In T20's it's a crime if you are run out trying to look for a tight single(Least run). I would be happier if you're going for a SIX and you end up getting out. The risk to reward is less. #PBKSvSRH #IPL2021 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 21, 2021

Bairstow very good as usual, but gosh that was a terrible game. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 21, 2021

Apt finish for Punjab who right now have no idea about their game. Can't say new team, the mgmt and personnel are same. Need to execute better to stay in the game. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 21, 2021

That's that from Match 14 as @SunRisers win by 9 wickets to register their first win in #VIVOIPL 2021. Scorecard – https://t.co/gUuead0Gbx #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/d91pWM2OHR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021

💥 DOMINANT WIN FOR SRH! A huge sigh of relief for SRH as they have registered their first victory this year, beating PBKS by 9️⃣ wickets ✨ 📷 IPL • #SRHvPBKS #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/XrjAgGouWq — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 21, 2021

Jonny Bairstow in #IPL2021: 55(40), 12(13), 43(22), 63*(56) – just one failure in four matches at Chepauk. Impressive run from Bairstow while playing in different roles. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2021