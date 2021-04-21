Twitter reactions: Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed star as SRH crush PBKS to register their 1st win of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have recorded their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 121, Sunrisers had a remarkable start after skipper David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Warner was dismissed for 37 by Fabian Allen, but Bairstow kept on tickling the scoreboard with the new man Kane Williamson, who was finally in the playing XI of SRH.

During the 18th over, Bairstow reached his half-century by slamming Deepak Hooda over the square leg boundary. The English opener remained unbeaten on 63 off 56 deliveries as SRH registered their first victory of the ongoing competition. Williamson also stayed unbeaten on 16 runs.

Earlier, Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma shined with the bowl for SRH and helped their side bundle out PBKS for 120 in 19.4 overs. While Khaleel picked up three wickets for 21 in his quota of 4 overs, Abhishek bagged a couple for 24 in 4 overs.

Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan scored 22 runs each and remained as the highest run-getter for their side against SRH. While Mayank took 25 balls to score these many runs, Shahrukh only took 17 balls to smash 22 with the help of two sixes.

