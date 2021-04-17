Twitter reactions: MI hold nerve to beat SRH in the last-over thriller – IPL 2021

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

  • With the victory, MI have acquired the top spot in the points table.

MI beat SRH by 13 runs (Image Source: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs to go top of the points table. The Saturday night contest played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai went to the wire, where MI eventually managed to grab the win.

Chasing 151, SRH began the proceedings pretty well as David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow gave their team a flying start. The pair stitched a 67-run partnership for the opening wicket and looked strong to cruise through, but Bairstow got hit-wicket and was dismissed for 43.

In the very next over, Rahul Chahar removed Manish Pandey for 2 runs. Just like Bairstow, his partner-in-crime Warner also got dismissed in an unfortunate way. The Australian opener met a run-out and was removed for 36.

Warner’s dismissal followed a massive collapse as the 2016 winners were bundled out for 137, and they lost the contest by 13 runs.

Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard guide MI to 150/5

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard played handy knocks to take MI to a respectable total. The defending champions had a good start as the pair of De Kock, and Rohit Sharma added 55 runs for the opening wicket before SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar provided back-to-back breakthroughs.

Shankar first removed MI skipper on 32 runs and then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a mere 10-run score.

Soon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman joined the party and bagged a couple of scalps. The Afghanistan talent dismissed De Kock for a well made 40 from 39 deliveries featuring five fours. In his next over, Mujeeb sent back Ishan Kishan for 12 runs.

As the SRH were looking to capitalise on the moment, Pollard came to rescue the Mumbai-based franchise. The Caribbean star scored an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls at an impressive strike rate of 159, featuring one four and three sixes. Pollard’s scintillating effort guided MI to 150/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

