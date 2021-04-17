Twitter reactions: MI hold nerve to beat SRH in the last-over thriller – IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs to go top of the points table. The Saturday night contest played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai went to the wire, where MI eventually managed to grab the win.

Chasing 151, SRH began the proceedings pretty well as David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow gave their team a flying start. The pair stitched a 67-run partnership for the opening wicket and looked strong to cruise through, but Bairstow got hit-wicket and was dismissed for 43.

In the very next over, Rahul Chahar removed Manish Pandey for 2 runs. Just like Bairstow, his partner-in-crime Warner also got dismissed in an unfortunate way. The Australian opener met a run-out and was removed for 36.

Warner’s dismissal followed a massive collapse as the 2016 winners were bundled out for 137, and they lost the contest by 13 runs.

Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard guide MI to 150/5

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard played handy knocks to take MI to a respectable total. The defending champions had a good start as the pair of De Kock, and Rohit Sharma added 55 runs for the opening wicket before SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar provided back-to-back breakthroughs.

Shankar first removed MI skipper on 32 runs and then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a mere 10-run score.

Soon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman joined the party and bagged a couple of scalps. The Afghanistan talent dismissed De Kock for a well made 40 from 39 deliveries featuring five fours. In his next over, Mujeeb sent back Ishan Kishan for 12 runs.

As the SRH were looking to capitalise on the moment, Pollard came to rescue the Mumbai-based franchise. The Caribbean star scored an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls at an impressive strike rate of 159, featuring one four and three sixes. Pollard’s scintillating effort guided MI to 150/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Man of the match ! Hardik pandya!! Game changer in the field ! Jassi jaisa koi nahi !!king at death bowling @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan surely know how to win pressure games !! No 1 team for a reason #SRHvMI @ImRo45 hitmannn!! you can !!captain 👨‍✈️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah at his best is a captains dream. So dependable and effective at every stage. MI vs SRH. #VIVOIPL — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 17, 2021

Outstanding from #mi bowlers. Bumrah.Boult.Chahar. This was a better batting pitch compare to first two games in Chennai. Srh had the game in their hands.Kedar Jadhav ? #SRHvMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2021

Mumbai Indians knows how to win matches. What a team, it may be batting, bowling or fielding they are like a power house. Superb victory✌️Unbelievable death bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 & #TrentBoult @IPL @mipaltan #MIvSRH #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 17, 2021

Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021

Gotta admire Mumbai Indians never-say-never attitude. No wonder they are one of the best cricket teams in the world. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 17, 2021

That's that from Match 9 of #VIVOIPL. Stupendous bowling performance from @mipaltan as they bowl out #SRH for 137 and win by 13 runs. Scorecard – https://t.co/9qUSq70YpW #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/4NOFJqVUqA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021

After India, probably New Zealand is the favorite team for most Indians. And that's what @mipaltan have got today , a bowling line up of India and New Zealand with a third likely bowling option from another country we like- West Indies. #MIvsSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 17, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad becomes the first ever team to bowl first in their first 3 matches of an IPL season and lose all of them. Match 1 – Lost by 10 runs

Match 2 – Lost by 6 runs

Match 3 – Lost by 13 runs#IPL2021 #SRHvMI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 17, 2021

#SRH last 2 games: vs MI, Target 151

After 10 overs: 77 to win, 8 wkts in hand – lost by 13 runs vs RCB, Target 150

After 10 overs: 73 to win, 9 wkts in hand – lost by 6 runs — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 17, 2021

Seizing the moment. That run out of Warner. MI. Champion side. Win the toss and bat first in Chennai. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 17, 2021

Mumbai have been fantastic in defending modest totals. Dread of other teams is what happens if batting starts firing on all cylinders — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 17, 2021