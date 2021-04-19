Twitter reactions: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja shine as CSK thrash RR in Mumbai – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

  • Moeen Ali was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-around performance in the match.

Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their second victory of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With the win, the MS Dhoni-led side also acquired the second spot on the points table.

Chasing a massive target of 189, the Royals never looked like they could get over the finish line as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler played like a lone warrior before Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up on 49 runs.

Jaddu went on to take a couple of wickets and grab as many as four catches to make sure his contribution counts in every possible manner.

Moeen Ali was the most successful bowler for CSK, taking three scalps for just seven runs in three overs. Apart from Moeen, Sam Curran bagged two wickets for 24 in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo guided CSK to 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Du Plessis scored 33 from 17 balls featuring 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Bravo played a quickfire knock to take CSK to a competitive total. He scored unbeaten 20 runs from eight deliveries, packed with three boundaries, including a last-ball six. Apart from Du Plessis and Bravo, Moeen also made a valuable contribution of 26 runs off 20 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Moeen Ali, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement