Twitter reactions: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja shine as CSK thrash RR in Mumbai – IPL 2021

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their second victory of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With the win, the MS Dhoni-led side also acquired the second spot on the points table.

Chasing a massive target of 189, the Royals never looked like they could get over the finish line as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler played like a lone warrior before Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up on 49 runs.

Jaddu went on to take a couple of wickets and grab as many as four catches to make sure his contribution counts in every possible manner.

Moeen Ali was the most successful bowler for CSK, taking three scalps for just seven runs in three overs. Apart from Moeen, Sam Curran bagged two wickets for 24 in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo guided CSK to 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Du Plessis scored 33 from 17 balls featuring 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Bravo played a quickfire knock to take CSK to a competitive total. He scored unbeaten 20 runs from eight deliveries, packed with three boundaries, including a last-ball six. Apart from Du Plessis and Bravo, Moeen also made a valuable contribution of 26 runs off 20 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

That’s exactly why @imjadeja is so so so valuable to any team … How the @BCCI don’t have him in the top contract bracket is beyond me … !!!!!! #IPL … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

Well done #csk on winning the game specially defending the total at wankhede. Change of ball was the turning point ? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 19, 2021

The ball just loves Jadeja so much today. Gifts him two wickets and also goes to him wherever he is fielding. So much love. #CSKvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 19, 2021

Amazing how what seems to be a good result can go against you. #RR were looking good at 79-2 in the 10th when Buttler hit Jadeja for 6. It meant the ball had to be changed and the drier ball caused havoc with Moeen and Jadeja. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021

Moeen Ali's 3/7 – The best bowling by an off-spinner for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Only once a team's spinners took more wickets in an IPL match at Wankhede (6 wickets by KKR vs MI in 2012) than the CSK spinners today (Moeen 3 & Jadeja 2). #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 19, 2021

Comprehensive victory for #CSK – solid attacking batting followed by a compelling bowling performance. Moeen Ali has indeed proved himself to be a superb addition, the yellow boys are in form this season! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 19, 2021

Big wins for CSK in successive games – Won by 6 wkts with 26 balls remaining vs Punjab – Won by 45 runs vs Rajasthan#CSK #Yellove #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 19, 2021

An excellent and a vital win for CSK! Rare to win batting first, that too by 45 runs. The finish from Bravo was key, it pushed the total to a good one. And despite Buttler starting well, the rest just played poorly to completely lose the plot. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 19, 2021

Thank you Jaddu for saving the day. Can't thank you enough. I hope we rise higher than ever. Well played @ChennaiIPL. Saved my laptop screen. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 19, 2021

Terrific all-round performance by Moeen Ali – 26(20) with bat and 3 for 7 from 3 overs – Keep going, Brother. pic.twitter.com/GwHXxcFWF7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021