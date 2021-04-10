Twitter Reactions: Mohammad Rizwan helps Pakistan to pull off their highest successful run-chase in T20Is

  • Composed Mohammad Rizwan take Pakistan through in a last over thriller.

  • The Men in Green won the first T20I against South Africa by 4 wickets with one ball to spare.

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Pakistan registered a four-wicket win over South Africa to go 1-0 up in the four-match T20I series, with opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan starring with an unbeaten 74 off 50 balls.

Rizwan stitched three crucial partnerships with Babar Azam (41), Fakhar Zaman (45) and Faheem Ashraf (48) during the 189-run chase to guide Pakistan to a thrilling win in the series opener at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Rizwan’s gritty knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Faheem (30), Fakhar (27) and Babar (14) added some useful runs and gave the support that Rizwan was looking at to pull off Pakistan’s highest successful run chase in T20Is.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen led from the front with 50 off 28 balls while opener Aiden Markram smashed 32-ball 51. Pite van Biljon (34 off 24) also made a useful contribution down the order, but the overall total put up by the hosts wasn’t enough to restrict Pakistan from reaching the finish line.

“It was a bit tricky track in the second innings. But the way the skipper and I started in the Powerplay, it was good. Fakhar’s ODI innings was on my mind today while playing on how to play on this surface by taking some time early on.

“International cricket is always about pressure. Message was also coming from dugout and keep going. We like that we have good batsmen in the lower order too,” Rizwan said after winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pakistan’s win:

