Twitter reactions: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir steer Pakistan to a thrilling win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan have continued their superb run in white-ball cricket after they defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I to go 1-0 up in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. The major highlights for the visiting team were Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Qadir.

Put to bat first, Pakistan managed to post 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan played a fighting knock of 82 runs from 61 deliveries to guide his side to a respectable total. He smashed 10 fours and one six during his crucial inning at an impressive strike rate of 134.43.

Wesley Madhevere and Luke Jongwe were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe. While Madhevere picked up two wickets for 11 runs, Jongwe also bagged a couple for 24 runs.

In reply, Zimbabwe only managed to reach 138/7, losing the game by 11 runs. Craig Ervine top-scored for the home team with 34 from 23 deliveries packed with three fours and a maximum.

Qadir bowled exceptionally well for Pakistan. He picked up three wickets for 29 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain bagged two scalps for 27 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Pakistan win 🎉 They restrict Zimbabwe on 138/7, registering an 11-run victory in the first T20I.#ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/4S9OOPQkFu pic.twitter.com/mlIaVpCzAz — ICC (@ICC) April 21, 2021

Hope this form of Rizwan continues throughout his entire career. Fantastic!#PAKvZIM — Wajahat Kazmi 🇵🇰 (@KazmiWajahat) April 21, 2021

Zimbabwe has already chased Pakistan's total after 19 overs. Mohammad Rizwan grabbing 20 runs off the last over has been the difference between the two sides.#ZIMvPAK — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) April 21, 2021

Leg-spinners are match winners! Usman Qadir must play every game now until the WT20👊 #ZIMvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) April 21, 2021

Rizwan carrying through Pakistan, who are 109/6 in 16.5 overs.#PAKvZIM — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 21, 2021

Pakistan not at their best, but that's now 15 wins in 15 T20Is against Zimbabwe #ZIMvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 21, 2021

This is the kind of match a side that plays more regularly wins. Unfortunately for Zim, they don't play that regularly, but Pakistan is the one cricket nation whose fault it isn't. #ZIMvPAK — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) April 21, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan in the last 9 T20I for Pakistan: 89(59)

104*(64)

51(41)

42(30)

74*(50)

0(1)

73*(47)

0(2)

82*(61)#ZIMvPAK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2021

Usman qadir setting the ground on fire may be we will win this match yay❤️❤️ now 95/6 — Syeda Fatima Naqvi (@Fatima1874) April 21, 2021

An easy victory at the end! Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain bowled brilliantly. Congratulations Pakistan 🙌#ZIMvPAK #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/fzxgqMHuJW — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 21, 2021