Twitter reactions: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir steer Pakistan to a thrilling win over Zimbabwe

  • Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Wednesday.

  • Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant 82-run knock.

Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir (Image Source: @TherealPCB)
Pakistan have continued their superb run in white-ball cricket after they defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I to go 1-0 up in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. The major highlights for the visiting team were Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Qadir.

Put to bat first, Pakistan managed to post 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan played a fighting knock of 82 runs from 61 deliveries to guide his side to a respectable total. He smashed 10 fours and one six during his crucial inning at an impressive strike rate of 134.43.

Wesley Madhevere and Luke Jongwe were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe. While Madhevere picked up two wickets for 11 runs, Jongwe also bagged a couple for 24 runs.

In reply, Zimbabwe only managed to reach 138/7, losing the game by 11 runs. Craig Ervine top-scored for the home team with 34 from 23 deliveries packed with three fours and a maximum.

Qadir bowled exceptionally well for Pakistan. He picked up three wickets for 29 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain bagged two scalps for 27 runs.

