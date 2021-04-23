Twitter reactions: Punjab Kings thrash Mumbai Indians to record their 2nd win in IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians on Friday.

  • KL Rahul scored a brilliant unbeaten 60 from 52 balls in the game.

PBKS beat MI (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) returned to winning ways after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Chasing a paltry target of 132, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (25) gave their side a solid start as the pair added a 53-run stand for the opening wicket. Agarwal was outdone by Rahul Chahar in the eighth over, but Rahul kept his end alive and formed another vital partnership with Chris Gayle.

The duo of Rahul and Gayle put together an unbeaten stand of 79 runs to take their side over the finish line. While Rahul smashed another half-century and stayed not out on 60 runs, Gayle contributed with an unbeaten 43.

Earlier, PBK bowled magnificently well to restrict Mumbai to a low score of 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma showed his high-class batting and top-scored for his side with 63 from 52 deliveries.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, the Mumbaikar scored runs at an impressive strike rate of 121.15, featuring five fours and two sixes. Rohit was well supported by middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 33 off 27 balls packed with four boundaries, including a maximum.

For PBKS, Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi performed outstandingly well, picking up two wickets each. Both the bowlers conceded 21 runs each in their quota of 4 overs. Apart from the duo, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Hooda also bagged one scalp apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Punjab Kings, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement