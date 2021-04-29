Twitter reactions: Quinton de Kock steers MI to sensational win over RR – IPL 2021

In the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Chasing 172, Mumbai started the proceedings pretty well. Skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock gave the team a flying start by adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. As the pair was looking strong, Royals all-rounder Chris Morris provided the much-needed breakthrough for his side by dismissing Rohit for 14 in the final over of the powerplay.

Morris did not just stop there as soon picked up another wicket after removing Suryakuamar Yadav for 16 runs. However, De Kock held his end alive as he kept on tickling the scoreboard and founding boundaries at regular intervals.

The former Proteas skipper added a vital partnership for the third wicket with all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was promoted up the order to accelerate the run-flow. The duo put together 63 runs before Mustafizur cleaned up Krunal on 39.

Meanwhile, De Kock scored his first half-century of the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. The South African star remained unbeaten on 70 off 50 balls and guided MI over the finish line.

Earlier, the Royals posted 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to decent knocks by skipper Sanju Samson and opening batsman Jos Buttler. While Samson scored 42 from 27 deliveries at a strike rate of 155.56 with the help of five boundaries, Buttler smashed 41 off 32 balls packed with three fours and as many sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube also made valuable contributions by scoring 32 and 35, respectively. For the defending champions, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets for 33 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

So, now as @mipaltan is back on the winning streak, this will make #IPL2021 even more interesting 😉 #MIvRR @IPL — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 29, 2021

Important win for @mipaltan. The opposition has to budget for those two late Bumrah overs. If not the decisive factor, those certainly had a big impact. Biggest cheer though is runs for de Kock — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021

Nothing to see here, go watch #DCvKKR. 🙂 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

Pollard like a boss ! — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) April 29, 2021

This is the quinny we missed, love you man @QuinnyDeKock69 🥺💙 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 29, 2021

Virat Kohli – God of rain-shortened games in IPL

Sanju Samson – God of Opening games in IPL

Quinton de Kock – God of Day games in IPL — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) April 29, 2021

Fifty by Quinton De Kock, his 15th IPL half century. His first in this season and at a much needed time for Mumbai Indians. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2021