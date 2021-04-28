Twitter reactions: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis star as CSK thrash SRH in Delhi – IPL 2021

In the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Chasing 172, the Super Kings got off to a flier after Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Faf du Plessis completely dominated the proceedings and took the game away from SRH. The pair added 129 runs for the opening wicket.

Both the players laid a strong foundation which helped CSK to get over the finish line easily. Ruturaj smashed 75 off 44 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 170.45, including 12 boundaries. On the other hand, Du Plessis scored 56 from 38 deliveries. He slammed 6 fours and one six at an impressive strike rate of 147.37.

In the end, CSK chased down the target in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. For SRH, Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowler as he earned three wickets for 36 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, David Warner and Manish Pandey shined with the bat and hit respective half-centuries. While Warner smashed 57 from 55 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes, Pandey slammed 61 off 46 balls packed with six boundaries, including one six.

Later in the innings, Kane Williamson‘s fireworks powered SRH to post 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The Kiwi skipper scored unbeaten 26 from just 10 deliveries at a phenomenal strike rate of 260. He smashed 4 fours and one maximum.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets for 35 in his quota of 4 overs. All-rounder Sam Curran also bagged a scalp for 30 runs.

