Twitter reactions: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris guide RR to a comfortable win over KKR – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to record their 2nd win in IPL 2021.

  • Chris Morris picked up 4 wickets for 23 runs in the game.

Sanju Samson, Chris Morris (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 134, the Royals had a bad start as they lost both the openers inside five overs when the team’s score was 40. Then, skipper Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube (22) tried to stabilise the ship by adding a crucial 45-run stand for the third wicket.

Dube, who was looking settled at 22, was removed by Varun Chakravarthy to provide an important breakthrough for KKR. Soon, pacer Prasidh Krishna joined the party and sent back Rahul Tewatia (5) to reduce RR to 100/4 in 13.4 overs.

However, Samson held his end alive and kept on scoring runs. He formed another vital partnership with David Miller to get his team over the finish line. The duo added an unbeaten stand of 34 runs for the fifth wicket. Samson remained not out on 42, and Miller stayed unbeaten on 24.

Earlier, Chris Morris displayed outstanding bowling skills and never allowed KKR batting to settle. The South African all-rounder picked up four wickets for 23 in his quota of 4 overs and completely destroyed the Knight Riders.

Apart from Morris, Mustafizur, Chetan Sakariya, and Jaydev Unadkat bagged one scalp apiece. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 36 runs off 26 deliveries featuring one four and two sixes. Later, Dinesh Karthik made a valuable contribution of 25 runs to help his side post 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Sanju Samson, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement