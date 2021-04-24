Twitter reactions: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris guide RR to a comfortable win over KKR – IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 134, the Royals had a bad start as they lost both the openers inside five overs when the team’s score was 40. Then, skipper Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube (22) tried to stabilise the ship by adding a crucial 45-run stand for the third wicket.

Dube, who was looking settled at 22, was removed by Varun Chakravarthy to provide an important breakthrough for KKR. Soon, pacer Prasidh Krishna joined the party and sent back Rahul Tewatia (5) to reduce RR to 100/4 in 13.4 overs.

However, Samson held his end alive and kept on scoring runs. He formed another vital partnership with David Miller to get his team over the finish line. The duo added an unbeaten stand of 34 runs for the fifth wicket. Samson remained not out on 42, and Miller stayed unbeaten on 24.

Earlier, Chris Morris displayed outstanding bowling skills and never allowed KKR batting to settle. The South African all-rounder picked up four wickets for 23 in his quota of 4 overs and completely destroyed the Knight Riders.

Apart from Morris, Mustafizur, Chetan Sakariya, and Jaydev Unadkat bagged one scalp apiece. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 36 runs off 26 deliveries featuring one four and two sixes. Later, Dinesh Karthik made a valuable contribution of 25 runs to help his side post 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

WE WIN! 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021

That is the kind of innings that must please Sanju Samson; and one many were waiting for. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2021

Well done @rajasthanroyals for winning this game convincingly. Bowling was top notch from Morris and Chetan. Kkr needs to regroup quickly before it’s too late.They have a better team on paper. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 24, 2021

This isn’t how Morgan/Baz believe T20 should be played. KKR gonna have to start swinging at the top of the order. I’m sure they’ll be back! 💥 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 24, 2021

Average and SR of captains in #IPL2021 55.25 – Rahul (133.13 SR)

47.66 – Kohli (128.82)

46.75 – Samson (143.84)

40.20 – Rohit (130.51)

32.50 – Warner (116.07)

29.33 – Pant (129.41)

11.66 – Dhoni (129.62)

9.00 – Morgan (112.50) Morgan has the lowest average and SR #KKRvsRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 24, 2021

Tense, interesting game, but RR just nailed their bowling too well for KKR to recover. Still plenty to play, but KKR – likely needing 6 wins from 9 – are in a stick or twist moment with their XI. Probably need to find a way to get Lockie in to strengthen this pace attack, asap. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 24, 2021

Very good knock Samson! Played the situation perfectly and took his side home. A vital win for them. Kolkata can keep bragging about the brand of game without playing anywhere close to it. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 24, 2021

Sanju Samson has faced 40+ deliveries on 13 occasions in the IPL. The false shot percentage he recorded today (7%) was the equal lowest for any of those knocks. Clinical from the RR captain. #IPL2021 #RRvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 24, 2021

#RR is back on winning ways, beating KKR by 6 wickets, bowlers lead to this easy victory for Royals and good to see Sanju Samson guiding the run chase as a captain. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

Chris Morris is the first player with identical 4+ wicket hauls against a team in IPL.

4/23 vs KKR in 2015

4/23 vs KKR today Incidentally both the matches are at Mumbai.#IPL2021. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 24, 2021