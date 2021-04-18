Twitter Reactions: Shikhar Dhawan’s 92 steer Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

A fightback from the bowlers followed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 49-ball 92 powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, Punjab raced to 122 within 13 overs but ended with only 195/4 on the board, as Delhi bowlers made a strong come back. Dhawan then controlled the chase to make it seem easy, as DC reached the finish line in just 18.2 overs. The southpaw was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his stunning knock, laced with 13 fours and two sixes.

For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal was the more aggressive of the two openers, smashing 69 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Captain KL Rahul’s strike rate was under the scanner as he made 61 in 51 balls. Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran couldn’t get going, while Deepak Hooda and Shah Rukh Khan played useful cameos to guide them to 190+.

“It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well. Have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I’m more relaxed, having played for so many years. Don’t take things for granted,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Shikhar Dhawan is a classic example of how to maintain a good strike rate without taking undue risks. A great learning example for many players who get bogged down. This 92 Was a Champion knock @SDhawan25 , showing how it is done.#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/882DZ19Dwr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

Brilliant once again from @SDhawan25 how good he has been in the history of ipl? Too good. Well done #dc on convincing victory. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021

Great win @DelhiCapitals 🙌🏼 onto Chennai! 👍🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 18, 2021

This Shikhar Dhawan is one of the finest knocks I have ever seen. Not blind hitting, just brilliant manipulation of the field. This is a modern classic. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 18, 2021

Chasing 195 runs in 18.2 overs shows cricket has gone to next level. But the experience of the senior players like @SDhawan25 will always come handy in big run chase. Congratulations @DelhiCapitals on the victory. @IPL #DCvPBKS #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 18, 2021

Orange cap 🍊 holder now pic.twitter.com/gIs1bC6yjz — Pradeep (@pradeep41nani) April 18, 2021

Two openers, two innings : KL Rahul : 51 balls 61 runs. (SR 120) Dhawan : 49 balls 92 runs. (SR 188) The Punjab kings will struggle a lot if Rahul continues this play safe approach. The think tank can’t let this happen year after year. Looks silly #PunjabKings #IPL2021 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 18, 2021

The biggest factor behind Punjab's loss today is KL Rahul's 61 off 51 balls. Match run-rate 10.25. He consumed 51 balls [42 percent of inns resources] with a run-rate of just 7.17. #IPL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 18, 2021

Dhawan’s scores in last 4 successful chases: 101* vs CSK, 2020

54 vs RCB, 2020

85 vs CSK, 2021

92 vs PBKS, 2021 Player of the match in 3 of these. #DelhiCapitals #DCvPBKS #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

Ricky Ponting totally changed Shikhar Dhawan's T20 batting under him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021