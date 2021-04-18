Twitter Reactions: Shikhar Dhawan’s 92 steer Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

  • Delhi Captains chased the 196-run target with 10 balls to spare.

  • Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 49-ball 92.

Shikhar Dhawan (Pic Source: Twitter)
A fightback from the bowlers followed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 49-ball 92 powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, Punjab raced to 122 within 13 overs but ended with only 195/4 on the board, as Delhi bowlers made a strong come back. Dhawan then controlled the chase to make it seem easy, as DC reached the finish line in just 18.2 overs. The southpaw was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his stunning knock, laced with 13 fours and two sixes.

For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal was the more aggressive of the two openers, smashing 69 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Captain KL Rahul’s strike rate was under the scanner as he made 61 in 51 balls. Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran couldn’t get going, while Deepak Hooda and Shah Rukh Khan played useful cameos to guide them to 190+.

“It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well. Have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I’m more relaxed, having played for so many years. Don’t take things for granted,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

