Twitter reactions: Sri Lanka draw the 2nd Test against West Indies to share series

  • The 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

  • Suranga Lamkal was named 'Player of the Series' for his impressive bowling.

WI vs SL 2nd Test ends in a draw (Image Source: @Windiescricket)
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fighting half-century that propelled visitors to a draw in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Resuming the final day at 29/0 during their chase of massive 377, the tourists reached 193/2 with a top inning of 75 runs from 176 deliveries by Karunaratne. He was well assisted by Oshada Fernando, who smashed unbeaten 66 off 119 balls to ensure the two-match Test series ends on a draw.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding century in the first innings and 85 runs knock in the second-essay.

“Happy to get those two scores. I wanted to keep it simple, made sure I had a solid plan and backed it 100%. I could change at times; I always play to the situation of the game. I am pretty confident that I could score at whatever rate I choose to. Very happy, it was a good pitch,” said Brathwaite on his batting display after the match.

When it comes to ‘Player of the Series’, Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal received the honour after completing the two-match leg with 11 wickets.

“I have been working really hard in the practice sessions, and it’s paying off. The surfaces did help a bit; the pitch for this game was flatter, but I was trying to challenge the batsmen with accuracy,” said Lakmal in the post-match chat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 354 and 280/4 dec (Brathwaite 85, Jason Holder 71*, Kyle Mayers 55; Lakmal 2/62) drew with Sri Lanka 258 (Lahiru Thirimanne 55, Pathum Nissanka 51; Kemar Roach 3/58) and 193/2 (Dimuth Karunaratne 75, Oshada Fernando 66*).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

