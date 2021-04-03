Twitter reactions: Sri Lanka draw the 2nd Test against West Indies to share series

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fighting half-century that propelled visitors to a draw in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Resuming the final day at 29/0 during their chase of massive 377, the tourists reached 193/2 with a top inning of 75 runs from 176 deliveries by Karunaratne. He was well assisted by Oshada Fernando, who smashed unbeaten 66 off 119 balls to ensure the two-match Test series ends on a draw.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding century in the first innings and 85 runs knock in the second-essay.

“Happy to get those two scores. I wanted to keep it simple, made sure I had a solid plan and backed it 100%. I could change at times; I always play to the situation of the game. I am pretty confident that I could score at whatever rate I choose to. Very happy, it was a good pitch,” said Brathwaite on his batting display after the match.

When it comes to ‘Player of the Series’, Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal received the honour after completing the two-match leg with 11 wickets.

“I have been working really hard in the practice sessions, and it’s paying off. The surfaces did help a bit; the pitch for this game was flatter, but I was trying to challenge the batsmen with accuracy,” said Lakmal in the post-match chat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 354 and 280/4 dec (Brathwaite 85, Jason Holder 71*, Kyle Mayers 55; Lakmal 2/62) drew with Sri Lanka 258 (Lahiru Thirimanne 55, Pathum Nissanka 51; Kemar Roach 3/58) and 193/2 (Dimuth Karunaratne 75, Oshada Fernando 66*).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

All things considered, this was another tour of growth and development for @windiescricket across formats. Well done to @Coachsim13 and his staff. sometimes conditions cannot be beaten. Thanks for coming to these shores island brethren @OfficialSLC . Future is bright. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 2, 2021

A century in the first innings and 85 in the second 👏@windiescricket captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been named Player of the Match.#WTC21 | #WIvSL | https://t.co/HL8pbd7KX4 pic.twitter.com/A27bK2Ii5Q — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

Suranga Lakmal is the Player of the Series for his 11 wickets! Congratulations! 🙌#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/Z7JUeabnL5 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 2, 2021

First inning similarities between WI vs SL 2021 and Aus vs SL 1992 🏏 Both the 1st inning lasted 111.1 overs.

🏏 In both, the (1st)innings captain scored a century.

Allan Border- 106

K Braithwaite- 126

🏏 A tail(8-11) scored 70+ runs

I Healy- 73

R Cornwall- 71#WIvSL — Partho Das (@Partho_das007) April 3, 2021

The second Test between West Indies vs Sri Lanka ended in a draw as the series ended 0-0. Suranga Lakmal won the man of the series with 11 wickets – Some of the positive has been impressive debut by Pathum Nissanka, Kraigg Brathwaite back among runs. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/PaK4pAUQPX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2021

Brilliant hand by the Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the 4th innings of a Test on Day 5. He scored a terrific 75, a much needed score to boost his confidence back for the coming series. pic.twitter.com/StQugb7J15 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2021