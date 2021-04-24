Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Chris Gayle leads cricket fraternity in wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday (April 24) and wishes poured in on social media from different corners of the world.

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who played with Tendulkar during the former’s formative years in international cricket, took to Twitter to wish the legend.

“One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji,” tweeted Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh, who played majority of his international cricket along with Tendulkar, shared a heartwarming video recollecting some of his memories with the Master Blaster.

“Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes Red heartHugging face #HappyBirthdaySachin,” wrote Yuvi.

West Indies’ superstar Chris Gayle, who is currently playing his trade for Punjab Kings in the IPL, wrote: “Happy birthday great one, @sachin_rt Wish you many more.”

Tendulkar played international cricket from 1989 to 2013 and finished as the leading scorer in Tests (15,921 runs) and ODIs (18426 runs in 463 games). He is also the first and only recipient of the Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian award) in the field of sport.

Here’s how other cricketers wished Tendulkar on his 48th birthday:

Last month, Tendulkar was hospitalised to a Mumbai hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had returned home on April 8 to begin his recuperation.

To all his well-wishers, the Mumbaikar said: “Hello everyone, thank you so much for your birthday wishes it has truly made my day. Last month was tough for me, I was tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated for 21 days.

“Your prayers and good wishes, my family and friends… Last but not the least all the doctors, and the whole staff with them… They kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you.”

The Little Master also shared an important message related to the COVID-19 pandemic for all Indians: “I’d like to convey a message which my doctors told me to tell you. Last year I had inaugurated a Plasma Donation Centre and they had a message for you all. If plasma is given at the right time then patients can recover faster.

“I will donate plasma myself, whenever permissible. You also talk to your doctors, all those who have recovered from COVID-19, and please donate your plasma when permissible because that can solve a lot of problems for the people. So I’d like to request you to please donate your blood/plasma and help your fellow Indians.”