Wasim Akram responds after his wife Shaniera takes a cheeky dig at him over a throwback pic in ‘underwear’

A throwback picture of Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has gone viral on Twitter. The image was from the 1987 Pakistan tour of India when players of both teams celebrated Holi in Taj West End hotel situated in Bengaluru.

In the picture, Wasim can be seen shirtless, dressed in shorts with colour smeared all over him. TV presenter Gautam Bhimani recently shared the photograph on social media and called it his ‘favourite cricketing Holi memory’.

“My favourite cricketing #Holi memory! The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of @TajWestEnd. Also the first time I met @wasimakramlive #INDvsENG #indvpak #HappyHoli,” tweeted Gautam.

While Wasim and Gautam two look almost unrecognisable in this old picture, the cricketer-turned commentator’s wife Shaniera Akram took to Twitter to trolling him for wearing ‘underwear’.

“Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that Normal?” – wrote Shaniera.

Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that Normal? 😳🤷🏻‍♀️ — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 30, 2021

Wasim was quick to respond to her wife’s post and said it’s the new normal while clarifying that he was wearing shorts and not underwear.

It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts 🩳 they were it then 😜 https://t.co/jeDlLyf2JJ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 30, 2021

Pakistan toured India in the year 1987 for five Test matches starting from February 4 to March 16. The visitors won the series 1-0 after winning the final Test by 16 runs as the first four games resulted in a draw.