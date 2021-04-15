Wisden announces ‘Five Cricketers of the Year 2021’ and ODI player of the decade

Virat Kohli has joined Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar by adding one more procurement in his name. The current India captain has been named Wisden ODI player of the decade.

Kohli made his ODI debut in August 2008 against Sri Lanka and is counted amongst the finest batsmen of all time. He has played 254 ODIs and stands on a staggering total of 12,169 runs.

“To perpetuate the 50th anniversary of the first One-Day International, five ODI cricketers of the decade have been listed in the Wisden Almanack’s 2021 edition.”One cricketer has been selected from each decade between 1971 and 2021, with Indian captain been granted the award for the 2010s,” Wisden wrote on their official website.

Kohli, who has been a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad, has been successful in making more than 11,000 runs in the 10-year interval, scoring 42 centuries with an average of over 60.

In women’s cricket, Australia’s Beth Mooney was named ‘Leading Women’s Cricketer in the World’.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder, Mohammed Rizwan, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, and Darren Stevens have been awarded the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2021.

West Indies’ all-rounder Kieron Pollard was adjudged the ‘Leading T20 Cricketer in the World’ in the 2021 edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, which was published on Thursday, April 15.

England’s Ben Stokes has been named as the ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ for a second consecutive year. The southpaw amassed 641 Test runs at 58.27 for the calendar year, which was more than anyone else, while his 19 wickets cost just 18.73 runs apiece.