4 India women cricketers to play in The Hundred after BCCI grant No Objection Certificates

At least four Indian women will play in The Hundred after the BCCI granted No Objection Certificates (NOC), in an important development for England and Wales Cricket Board’s newest competition.

The Hundred, which consists of 100 deliveries per innings, will get underway in the UK from July 21 The women’s tournament will have 8 teams and would be played in parallel withe the men’s leg.

The first season of The Hundred will bowl out with the women’s match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London before their respective men’s sides meet the following day.

On Wednesday, a BCCI official confirmed the signing of Indian players and said that they would benefit a lot from being a part of the league.

“We have given NOC to four players and they are Harmanpreet, Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti. It should be a good experience for these players to go and be part of this new league,” the official told ANI.

India women’s are scheduled to play a multi-format series against England in June and July, including a one-off Test in Bristol, and the quartet will stay on to take part in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were the Indian players who had earlier participated in the Kia Super League (KSL) – ECB’s domestic T20 tournament.

During the recent South Africa tour of India, Smriti had said that BCCI and ECB are in touch regarding NOCs for The Hundred.