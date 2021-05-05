5 weird Man of the Match/Series awards in cricket

Cricket is a funny game, and many humorous events have taken place on the field.

Over the years, the fascinating game has developed a lot. There was a time when Sachin Tendulkar was awarded a champagne bottle in England when he was just 17 years old. Similarly, Allan Donald, once was awarded a jewellery set as the man of the tournament recognition.

Let’s have a look at the five weirdest Man of the Match/Series awards in cricket.

5. “Mini Truck” as Man of Series award

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s frontline fast bowler, won the Man of the Series and was given a ‘mini truck’.

This happened during a five-match bilateral series against Sri Lanka in 2017. Bumrah bagged 15 wickets at a stellar average of 12 as India went on to win the series 5-0. The funniest moment, however, was when the fast bowler was awarded a mini truck,

4. “Sunshine snacks” in the Caribbean Premier League

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is one of the fascinating T20 tournaments around the globe. In an eliminator match, New Zealand batsman Anton Devcich was awarded “sunshine snacks” for his 50 off 23 balls.

3. “Rice Cooker” in the Dhaka Premier League

The 2019 World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, was given a “rice cooker” for his match-winning performance in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Rice cooker was one of the sponsors of the tournament. Hence, it was preferred as an award.

2. “Bat grip and Shoe laces” in an international match

Young Australian fast bowler, Jhye Richardson, was awarded “bat grip and shoe laces” in a match against India, when he scalped four wickets in the game and adjudged “player of the match”.

1. “Blender” in the Dhaka Premier League

English all-rounder, Luke Wright, was awarded a “blender” for his man of the match performance in a league fixture in the Dhaka Premier League in Bangladesh.

The fact that the number of sponsors in the competition was less, the organisers had to think out of the box for the man of the match awards, and they came up with this.

Wright posted a picture after the match with the blender and wrote: “Pleased we won my first match for Abhanai today. Have to say I have never been given a blender for MoM before.”