8 International cricketers who married athletes

People say matches are made in heaven. There is no better partner than someone who can understand your routine, schedule, dedication and passion. Some of the cricketers are blessed with wives who themselves are or have been athletes.

Here are 8 cricketers who had the good fate of marrying an athlete:

Dinesh Karthik – Dipika Pallikal

After a troubled marriage with Nikita Vanjara, Dinesh Karthik decided to tie the knot with Dipika Pallikal in August 2015.

Pallikal is an Indian professional squash player who was the first of her nation to break in the top 10 of Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women’s Ranking.

Along with Joshna Chinappa, she bagged India’s first gold medal in squash at Commonwealth Games during the 2014 edition.

Partnering with Chinappa for Women’s double and Saurav Ghosal for mixed doubles, Pallikal brought silver medals in both the categories of Commonwealth Games 2018.

David Warner – Candice Warner

While David Warner can be seen dancing with his wife Candice and children in his social media posts, Mrs. Warner too has had her fair share of popularity.

Before marrying the southpaw, Candice used to be a professional competitor in the Ironman series: a water-sport based surfing event in Australia. In fact, she debuted at just the age of 14 and won the New South Wales Championship two years later.

Apart from her glory in the water sport, Candice is also a retired life-saver. She has also appeared in shows like It Takes Two, Hell’s Kitchen, Australian Story, and SAS: Who Dares to Win?

Off the media attention for some time now, Candice, currently, seems to be enjoying her married life.

Shikhar Dhawan – Aesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan met his would-be wife Ayesha Mukherjee in 2009 via a social media platform that had the Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh as their mutual.

It is said that the two chatted for long hours, which brewed their romance, but they waited to get married for three years until Dhawan established himself as a cricketer.

While the Delhi-born is famous for his batting masterclasses on the field, Aesha too happens to be a former sportsperson.

She is a trained kickboxer and very passionate about her gym schedules. Dhawan has also credited his wife for improving his fitness regime.

Ishant Sharma – Pratima Singh

While Ishant Sharma is famous for his torrid ardour on the field, Pratima off the field bowled the Delhi lad.

The snippet behind their first meet is also very interesting as Pratima was the scorer at a 2011 Delhi IGMA Basketball League game where the speedster was invited as a judge.

Pratima started her basketball journey with Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary’s college. She then captained DU to two successive gold medal campaigns in the All-India Inter-University League in 2010-11.

She has also professionally represented the Indian national team in three Asian Basketball Championships (2006,07 and 09) and the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Shoaib Malik – Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik is the only cricketer on this list who has married a woman of different nationality. While Shoaib was born and brought up in Pakistan, Sania hails from India. The duo started dating in 2009 and had to face some scathing criticism from fans in both countries.

Sania is a well-renowned Tennis star and has many International accolades to her name. The Tennis ace had occupied the numero-uno spot in Mixed doubles and has also been a recipient of six Grand Slams.

She was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India in 2016.

Robin Uthappa – Sheetal Goutham

Robin Uthappa, the former Indian cricketer, revelled in ups and downs throughout his career.

When the right-handed batter was dropped from Team India after their 2007 World Cup T20 campaign, Sheetal motivated him to care for his mental health.

Apart from being a supportive partner, Sheetal has represented the national tennis team in some youth tournaments and is also a fitness addict.

The duo married each other during a Christian ceremony in 2016.

Mitchell Starc – Alyssa Healy

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are one of the best cricketers of their ilk.

While people are aware of Starc, Healy has been indomitable in the Australian national side. The cricketing roots of Healy go back to the early cricketing legends since Ian Healy is her uncle.

Alyssa holds the record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20Is. The Queensland-born also recorded the second-highest runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 held at Australia.

Kedar Jadhav – Snehal Pramod Jadhav

It may be surprising for few that middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav is also betrothed to another cricketer, Snehal Pramod Jadhav.

Snehal was a wicket-keeper batswoman during her playing days. She has represented Maharashtra and the West Zone in Women Cricket.

Snehal has also played domestic cricket for Odisha and Hyderabad. Overall, the Pune-born has played 1 first-class, 37 List A, and 31 Women’s Twenty20 matches.