Adam Zampa opens up about entering Australia amid a travel ban from India

Australia cricketer Adam Zampa has revealed how he and his fellow countryman Kane Richardson breached the travel ban to enter his homeland from India.

Zampa and Richardson represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison blocked travel from India to Australia.

The government’s decision came as a move to control the third wave of coronavirus outbreak in the country. India has been red-flagged since they are experiencing the second wave of the novel virus, and about three lakhs of people are being diagnosed ill every day.

On Saturday, the government imposed a fine of up to AUD 66,600 or a 5-year jail term if the travel ban is violated.

Talking to SEN about the same on Tuesday, Zampa said that he informed former Aussie cricketer and present RCB coach Simon Katich about leaving the IPL mid-way. Katich was very supportive of their decision. The leggie then spoke to the RCB management, who got them itinerary flights to Doha.

“As soon as we made the decision to leave, we told Simon Katich, who is the RCB coach, and he was fully supportive of it. And then we just spoke to the RCB management about getting us home. They booked through an affiliated travel agent and we got given the itinerary. I got it on my Qantas app. So we just followed the itinerary and that’s basically it,” the New South Wales cricketer revealed.

The 29-year-old didn’t have to quarantine in Doha and could embark on his journey to Australia, where he is currently in quarantine for 14 days in a hotel.

There are currently more than 30 Australian players, commentators, umpires and coaching staff stranded in India with the T20 extravaganza being postponed for an indefinite period of time.