‘Allow two retention and one RTM’: Aakash Chopra suggests changes for IPL 2022 auction

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared his wish list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The league is set to introduce two new teams, and a mega-auction is expected to take place in the tournament.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the teams should be allowed to retain two players and one right to match (RTM), three players overall going into the auction. Chopra observed that this has to be followed in order to be fair to the new teams in the league.

In the mega-auction held in the cash-rich league three years ago, teams were given the option to retain three players and two RTM being allowed.

“When you go to the mega auction where you are getting the two new teams, only two retentions and one RTM should be allowed for the existing eight teams,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“I know the settled teams will come back and say that they have put in a lot of work over the years to build their team and why they should be leaving their main players. Mumbai Indians will say that they want eight and Delhi will say that they want six. But then it will not be fair for the two new teams,” the 43-year-old added.

The former Delhi opener has also suggested that the new franchises should be allowed to pick the first four players at the auction for every team to start on equal footing in the IPL 2022.

The Agra-born further reckoned having five overseas players in the playing XI instead of four to keep the league’s competitiveness intact.

“The quality of cricket is the biggest reason behind the success of the Indian Premier League. I understand Indians in the IPL is the most important aspect but just for the first three or four years, you should try and have five overseas players in the playing XI,” Chopra added further.

It would be interesting to see what new rules the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduces for the next season of the IPL.