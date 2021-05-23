“Are you bored in quarantine?” Candice Warner asks jokingly to David Warner’s ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ video

  • David Warner entertained his fans with a new video, where he transformed into Allu Arjun.

  • Warner is currently in isolation in Australia.

David Warner with his wife Candice (Pic Source: Twitter)
Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is yet again in the news for his social media antics.

Warner, who has a massive following on Instagram, keeps his fans entertained by regularly posting funny videos. Nowadays, the Australian star keeps the fans busy by posting deep-fake videos of himself where he transforms into famous actors.

The 34-year-old’s love for the Indian films can be seen on his social media accounts. The southpaw has been spotted in several videos where he has transformed into actors like Hrithik Roshan, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor and many more.

Recently, the Paddington-born transformed into South Indian movie star, Allu Arjun, where he recreated the song ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’, and the clip has gone viral on the internet. Warner seemed convincing, flaunting the style and dance moves of the actor.

“one post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs,” the left-hander wrote along with the post tagging Arjun.

Warner’s wife, Candice Warner, stepped into the scene with a funny question.

“Are you bored in quarantine?” Candice asked.

Warner’s Instagram post (Image source: Twitter)

The Aussie star and his wife had earlier danced together to another famous Telugu song, ‘Butta Bomma’.

Warner had a forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it was postponed indefinitely due to the sudden COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fared poorly under his captaincy, which led to his removal from captaincy and he was later dropped from the playing XI as well.

Before the league’s suspension, SRH found themselves at the bottom of the points table, having managed just one win from their seven matches.

There are speculations of the cash-rich league being resumed in September.

Meanwhile, Warner would be travelling next to the Caribbean with his Australian teammates, where they are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs from July 9 onwards.

