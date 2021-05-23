Ashish Nehra predicts Team India’s bowling line-up against New Zealand for WTC final

A few weeks later, Team India and New Zealand will face each other in the summit clash of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC). The big final will take place from June 18 to 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

As the match is getting closer, many experts of the game have started sharing their analysis concerning what could be the team combination of the Virat Kohli-led side. Many fans are expecting Kohli to fire with the willow, while several admirers are wondering what could be the bowling mixture for the WTC final.

Speaking about the same, former India pacer Ashish Nehra has predicted Team India’s bowling line-up for the maiden WTC final against the Black Caps. Nehra said that the fast bowlers from both sides would be expected to play a decisive role as the English condition suits their gameplay.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out the Indian bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma will be crucial as Bumrah and Shami can bowl in any condition, and Ishant has tremendous experience.

“Of course, both India and New Zealand have very good fast bowlers. But if you look at our bowlers, (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami, they can bowl well even on flatter decks. Not just Bumrah and Shami but even Ishant (Sharma) is there. And looking at what he has achieved having played 100 Test matches, his presence is another strong point for India,” Nehra told The Telegraph.

The former Delhi cricketer reckoned that India should go with two spinners and three pacers, as the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will strengthen the Indian attack.

“If you come across a green top, then you certainly can think of including an extra pacer, which I feel should be Mohammed Siraj given how well he has been bowling. But otherwise, I think the bowling attack should be Ishant, Bumrah and Shami as the three fast bowlers, with (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja as the spinners,” added the 42-year-old.

Nehra explained the reason behind choosing Jadeja and Ashwin, as according to him, the duo can bat well, and by picking them, all ticks will be marked for Team India.

“The advantage of playing with this attack is that Ashwin and Jadeja can contribute with the bat too, and runs scored by the lower order turn out to be priceless. If Jadeja and Ashwin are in the XI, the team will have all bases covered in terms of bowling,” Nehra added further.