‘Ask him to play for India’: Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers’ decision to remain out of international cricket

  • AB de Villiers was in talks with CSA concerning his international comeback.

  • The speculations were put to rest when the board revealed that De Villiers' retirement is final.

AB de Villiers (Image Source: Twitter)
Celebrated South African batsman AB de Villiers remained in speculation of coming out of retirement to represent South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

De Villiers has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was having a great run in this year’s edition before it was called off due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Earlier, the Proteas star revealed that he is in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) for his potential comeback to the national side.

“I haven’t had a discussion with Bouchy (Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL, but yes, we have been talking about it. Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, ‘absolutely’. And come to the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are regarding my form and my fitness. Also, the situation with his team – he’s got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while,” De Villiers stated.

However, on Tuesday, the rumours were put to bed when CSA confirmed that the Pretoria born would not be making a comeback in international cricket.

“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that, his retirement will remain final,” CSA said in their statement.

Known Mr.360, De Villiers has a massive fan following in India. Seeing the latest developments of him not coming back, the netizens took social media to share their feelings.

The CSA announced the decision shortly after naming South Africa’s squad for the upcoming tour to the West Indies. Regarded as one of the finest batsmen across all formats, ABD had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018.

