“At least wear pants”: Chris Lynn and Dinesh Karthik get involved in hilarious banter on social media

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated on his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 11.

Australian opener Chris Lynn took a jibe at Karthik for his dress code who was seen wearing camouflage pants and a black t-shirt.

“Could have at least worn pants,” Lynn, trolling the 35-year-old wicket-keeper, replied on the post.

Could have at least worn pants — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 11, 2021

Karthik was quick to post a witty reply.

He wrote: “I was thinking shorts like you, then realised I’m not in Maldives. So wore this.”

Lynn and Karthik shared a good bonding as they spent time in the KKR franchise before Lynn moved to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Lynn and the other Australian players along with staff involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 are currently quarantined in the Maldives as there is a travel ban in Australia.

The 31-year-old did not get to play a single match for MI in the 2020 edition. In 2021, he got his first chance in the opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored in the 40s. However, he was soon replaced by Quinton de Kock once the latter’s quarantine period ended.

The IPL has been indefinitely suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases in the bio-bubble, but the banters between the players have not stopped as they take on each other on social media.

The Indian government has opened vaccinations for the 18+ people in the country from May 1, which has enabled the players to get vaccinated. Before Karthik, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah got vaccinated as well.