‘Awesome’ – Stuart Broad and others react after Leicester City wins FA Cup final against Chelsea

Cricketers and their love for football is not an unfamiliar aspect among the cricketing fraternity. Whether an international game or a contest in various T20 and other domestic leagues, the players are often seen playing football prior to the start of any competition.

In fact, football is recognized as a streamlined activity of practice and training sessions in any cricketer’s professional career. The experts of the game reckon that it’s an excellent way to increase flexibility, and playing soccer also helps in developing team bonding.

The love for this sport was again on display after Leicester City registered a memorable victory over Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup 2021 at Wembley on Saturday. The club based out of East Midlands defeated Chelsea by 1-0, thanks to mid-fielder Youri Tielemans, who executed a sensational long-range strike to help Leicester City claim their first FA Cup triumph.

The match saw the biggest crowd in England since March 2020 as 21,000 fans returned to the national stadium to watch the contest. Reacting to the remarkable game, veteran England cricketer and one of the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket Stuart Broad heaped praises on the fantastic performance put up by The Foxes.

Broad felt the game was awesome and reckoned that’s how a club should be run.

“Awesome, Leicester!! Don’t know much about it, but that looks the way to run a football club!! Look how buzzing the players were for the boss. Mega #FACup,” Broad wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russel Arnold also watched the magnificent match as he congratulated the Leicester City club for winning the FA Cup.

“Congratulations @LCFC Soo good to see .. Genuine joy and happiness all round,” tweeted Arnold.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is famous for his comments on social media, reacted to the heartwarming episode that took place after the match. The players invited the chairman of the club Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to lift the trophy, who pointed to the banner of the club’s late owner and his father, Vichai. Vaughan felt that the moment was wonderful.

“This is wonderful …,” wrote Vaughan while reacting to the video.