Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series 2021: Schedule, Squads and Live Streaming details

Bangladesh is all set to host Sri Lanka for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting from May 23. Amid the COVID-19 situation, all three games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Both the teams haven’t done well in the recent past. While the home team has lost their last ODI leg against New Zealand by 0-3, the Lankans too faced a complete whitewash in the three-match series against West Indies.

Not to mention, last month, Sri Lanka had hosted Bangladesh for the two-match Test series, where the hosts had managed to win the leg by 1-0.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera has been handed over the role of captaincy in place of Dimuth Karunaratne. Senior lads Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Lahiru Thirimanne have been dropped from the squad.

When it comes to Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and paceman Mustafizur Rahman have returned to the national squad after recently featuring in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series full schedule:

First ODI : May 23, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka (12:30 PM IST)

: May 23, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka (12:30 PM IST) Second ODI : May 25, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka (12:30 PM IST)

: May 25, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka (12:30 PM IST) Third ODI: May 28, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka (12:30 PM IST)

Here are the squads:

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah.

Sri Lanka:

Kusal Perera (c), Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka,Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando.

Live Streaming details:

FanCode will live stream all the matches in India.