BCB sells its media rights; India to tour Bangladesh in 2022 under the new list

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sold its media rights to marketing agency Ban Tech for a reported price of BDT 161.5 crores. The major difference between the previous TV deals and this one is that BCB will be producing the home series during the 2021-23 period.

Under the new deal, Bangladesh will host ten series, including those against Australia, India and England.

Though it has been adumbrated that Australia will play only T20Is, the number of games has not been disclosed. While England will contest three ODIs and as many T20Is before the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year, India will tour its neighbour in November 2022, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

India are scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs. The last time the Indian team toured Bangladesh was in 2015 for a one-off Test match and three ODIs. While the longest format of the game ended without any decisive result, Bangladesh stunned India in the ODIs (2-1).

Since then, Bangladesh have come to India, with the latest being in 2019 when the two sides contested in two Tests and three T20Is. The encounters of the longest format were a part of the ICC’s World Test Championship (WTC) Series, where India whitewashed the visitors. In the T20I series, the hosts turned around the tides after losing the first game, thus sealing the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, India is prepping up to leave for England to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series against Joy Root & Co.