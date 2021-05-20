BCCI announces annual contracts of India women’s team for the 2020-21 season

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contracts of the senior women’s team for the 2020-21 season. The apex Indian board has included as many as 19 players in the list for the different formats.

T20 International (T20I) captain Harmanpreet Kaur, opener Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam Yadav have received the top contract. At the same time, veteran cricketer Mithali Raj – who leads the Test and ODI outfits – was included in Grade B along with senior bowler Jhulan Goswami and few other players.

Star batter Shafali Verma was also elevated from a Grade C contract to Grade B. Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh were among six players to get Grade C contracts.

Talented batter Veda Krishnamurthy is a noteworthy absentee in the contract list. The right-handed batswoman hasn’t played the 50-over format for Team India since April 2018. Similarly, her last T20I game came in early 2020 during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Apart from Veda, Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil, and D. Hemlatha have also been excluded from the contracted cricketers’ list.

These contracts are for a period between October 2020 and September 2021. The Grade A players will receive INR 50 lakh each the while the Grade B cricketers will get INR 30 lakh each. When it comes to the players in Grade C, they will receive INR 10 lakh.

Here is the full list: