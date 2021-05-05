BCCI considers holding IPL 2021 in September

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday after the participants tested positive for coronavirus.

  • BCCI is now pondering to hold the remainder of the T20 tournament in September.

IPL 2021 trophy, Brajesh Patel and Saurav Ganguly ( Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI),on Tuesday in an emergency meeting with the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC), decided to suspend the ongoing IPL 2021 due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases across various franchises.

The deadly virus broke into bio-bubbles to affect Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) players and staff.

While Lakshmipathy Balaji fell prey to the novel coronavirus, Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra also tested positive in their RT-PCR tests on Tuesday.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had become victims to the pandemic, and the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was rescheduled.

After suspending the T20 league, BCCI and IPL GC officials are pondering what to do next since the former stands to lose in excess of INR 2000 crores, mainly from the broadcasting revenue.

When asked about the same, chairman of the IPL Brajesh Patel said they are contemplating holding the T20 league in September but will have to also coordinate with ICC and other boards.

“Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards,” Patel told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup is also scheduled from October 18 to November 15, with uncertainty on the venue. While India are the designated hosts, UAE has been taken as a stand by to address any pandemic complications.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
RITVAN PANDE
Ritvan is an avid cricket fan who loves watching and playing cricket. Cricket is not only his favourite sport but also his passion. You can write to him at ritvan.medad@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Advertisement