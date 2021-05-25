BCCI to boost India’s fight against COVID-19 by donating 10-litre 2000 oxygen concentrators

India is being hit by the second wave of COVID-19, and the country’s medical facilities have been taken for a toss. For the past few weeks, several cricketers have come forward to help the nation fight the deadly virus.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the apex body for cricket in India, announced in a press conference that they would donate 10-litre 2000 oxygen concentrators to help the country overcome the pandemic.

The board would distribute the concentrators across India over the next several months, hoping that medical aid and treatment is offered to the people in need.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly commented on the step taken by the apex body.

However, this is not the first time the BCCI has come forward to help the nation in need. The board had donated INR 51 crore to the PM CARES Fund last year to support the country against the pandemic.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help narrow the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot, but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah asserted.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had to be postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases in the bio-bubble. Several players, along with support staff, were found positive.