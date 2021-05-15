Bhuvneshwar Kumar rubbishes report of him not wanting to play Test cricket

Senior Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in the headlines ever since he was snubbed in the recently announced 20-man squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match series against England.

Following Bhuvneshwar’s omission from the Test squad, the speedster was mentioned in a report that claimed that the right-armer doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore.

However, the Meerut-born has rubbished the rumours concerning his future with Team India in the longest format. On Saturday, Bhuvi came up with a befitting reply urging his critics to stop writing untrue reports based on ‘sources’.

“There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same,” wrote Bhuvneshwar on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

“Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!” he added.

Notably, a piece in Times of India stated that the drive to play the oldest format has gone ‘missing’ in Bhuvneshwar, and he doesn’t want to play red-ball cricket.

“Bhuvneshwar just doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing… To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss, no doubt because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him,” the report in TOI said while quoting the sources.

The 31-year-old last represented Team India in Test cricket back in 2018. He has so far played 21 matches, picking up 63 wickets at an average of 26.09. The veteran bowler of the No.1 Test side has taken a five-wicket haul four times while he has bagged a 4-for in the red-ball format thrice.