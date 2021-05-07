Bollywood actor Sonu Sood responds to Suresh Raina’s request for an oxygen cylinder

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is helping people during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year too, he did charity by supporting migrant labourers reaching back to their homes from Maharashtra.

Since then, Sood has been regularly in the news and is the to-go person of many citizens who are embroiled in any kind of problems. The 47-year-old has been winning the hearts of the netizens with his humanitarian work.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the actor’s social media is flooded with requests for oxygen, Remdesivir, hospital beds, and other medicines required by the victims.

The Dabangg actor also started a charitable trust by the name of the Sood Charity Foundation in 2020. The trust has been assisting the needy with employment opportunities, scholarships and medical care.

The philanthropist was also honoured with the Special Humanitarian Action award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his praise-worthy work in the lockdown last year.

Recently, the Moga-born came to the rescue of Suresh Raina’s aunt.

Raina shared a post on social media requesting an oxygen cylinder for his aunt, who had a significantly low oxygen level. The former Indian cricketer had tweeted the vitals of her relative and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come forward in the time of crisis.

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt,” tweeted Raina.

Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65

Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 without support 70

SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Sood was quick to notice and respond to the post.

“Share me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered.,” commented the actor.

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

After a gap of around half an hour, he further added that the oxygen cylinder would reach Raina’s kith within ten minutes.

“Oxygen cylinder reaching in ten minutes bhai,” Sood iterated.

On receiving the aid, Raina thanked Sonu for his help and blessed the real-life superhero.