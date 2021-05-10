Brett Lee reacts to a ‘cute’ picture shared by TV presenter Mayanti Langer

TV presenter Mayanti Langer shared a picture along with her child on social media on Friday. Mayanti was blessed with a baby boy last year and has been regularly updating fans with her personal life since then.

“9 months already,” she captioned the picture.

9 months already 💕 pic.twitter.com/A9a9xA9WpK — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) May 7, 2021

The netizens were awed by the little one and started comparing the son’s looks with his father, Stuart Binny.

Carbon Copy of Stuart Binny… God bless the little one.. — $uheil Merchant (@suheil_merchant) May 7, 2021

Looks a lot like Stuart ! — Balwant G Parmar🇮🇳 (@balwantgparmar) May 7, 2021

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee too, couldn’t resist admiring the baby for his cute looks.

“Cute,” commented Lee with folded hands emoji.

Cute 🙏🏻 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 8, 2021

Mayanti last appeared on television in March 2020 when she was completing an international broadcast assignment for the South Africa tour of India.

The first ODI at Dharamshala was abandoned without even a ball being bowled owing to a downpour. After that, the series was scrapped as a nationwide lockdown had to be imposed to control the first wave of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Lee was recently heard commentating for the IPL 2021, which also had to be stalled due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases among the stakeholders. Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha were the recent victims of the novel strain of the virus.

Amid the ballooning cases and Australian PM Scott Morisson banning all flights from India, the veteran pacer, along with his contingent, travelled to the Maldives and will head to Australia post a 14-day quarantine.

Subsequently, Sri Lanka has offered to host the T20 extravaganza whilst the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is mulling over a new window to resume the stonewalled event.