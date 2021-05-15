Complete Schedule for India Women’s tour of England 2021

After a disparaging performance against the South African Women’s team, Indian Women will be looking to pull up their socks before leaving for the England tour.

The Proteas Women toured India in the month of March and played five ODIs and 3 T20Is at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Indian women could only register a solitary win in both the series as they lost the ODI leg 4-1 and the T20I cycle 2-1.

India just won the 2nd ODI and the 3rd T20I. The performances that stood out for the nation were that of Jhulan Goswami, who picked up four wickets in her quota of 10 overs and opener Smriti Mandhana who smashed an unbeaten 80 off 64 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Whereas, in the third T20I, Rajeshwari Gayakward bedazzled everyone with her bowling as she bagged three scalps while only giving away nine runs. Gayakward was also awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for her brilliant show. In addition, rising star Shafali Verma also proved her worth in the same game by smoking a 30-ball 60 while chasing a paltry 112.

Keeping the England assignment in mind, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar as the head coach. Powar will be acceding to the position after his previous stint from July to November 2018 with the same team.

The India Women team will be playing one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against England in their backyard.

Here is England versus India 2021 schedule:

One-off Test match: June 16th – 19th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol

ODI series:

First ODI: June 27th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol

First ODI: June 27th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol

Second ODI: June 30th at The County Ground, in Taunton

T20I series: