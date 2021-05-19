Cricket Australia announces full schedule of Ashes 2021-22; Gabba to host the series opener

The oldest rivalries in cricket, Australia and England, are all set to face each other in the Ashes 2021-22. The full schedule, including fixtures and the venues for the five-match Test series, was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday.

Australia’s Test summer will start with a single Test against Afghanistan in November at Hobart in Tasmania. The iconic Gabba in Brisbane will then host the opening match of a high-voltage Ashes series from December 8.

The only day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval will follow the series opener. As always, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the Boxing-Day Test, while the New Year’s Test will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Similarly, the final match of the series will take place at Perth’s newly built Optus stadium.

CA’s interim chief Nick Hockley said the last Ashes was a cracker of a series, and he expects a similar atmosphere when the two teams battle it out for 2020-21 Ashes Down Under.

“The Ashes is one of the great global sporting rivalries and seems to grow ever larger with each series and generation. We cannot wait to host England men over five Tests this summer. The most recent men’s Ashes series was a remarkable contest that captured the imagination of the entire cricketing world, and I expect this summer to be no different,” said Hockley as quoted by SkySports.

Here is the Men’s Ashes 2021-22 schedule: