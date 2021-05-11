Cricket fraternity extend tributes to Piyush Chawla’s father who died of post-Covid complications

  • Piyush Chawla mourned the sad demise of his father due to post-Covid complications.

  • Last few days have been tough for the Indian cricketers because of the deadly virus.

Piyush Chawla (Image Source: Twitter)
Veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lost his father Pramod Kumar Chawla on Monday due to post Covid-19 complications.

Piyush, whose family hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has played 32 ODIs and 3 Test matches for India. The 32-year-old was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad this season and returned home shortly after the Indian Premier League (IPL) got suspended due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the bio-bubble.

The cricketer took to Instagram to break the unfortunate news on Tuesday.

“With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

Piyush Chawla’s Instagram Post (Image Source: Instagram)

Piyush’s father was employed with the Uttar Pradesh Electricity board at Moradabad.

Irfan Pathan, a former teammate of the leg-spinner, shared his condolences.

“My dear brother Piyush Chawla’s father, Pramod uncle is no more. My deepest condolences to you & your family. I pray that you go thru this difficult time with patience. Uncle was a great soul and full of life. COVID has taken one more life.”

Suresh Raina, former skipper of the Uttar Pradesh squad, too expressed his grief.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Piyush Chawla’s father. My prayers are with you and your family. Stay strong & safe brother! OmShanti,” tweeted Raina.

MI’s official Twitter account also conveyed their solicitude over the sad demise of Piyush’s father.

“Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong.”

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also paid tributes via Twitter.

“It’s heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush’s father. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss.”

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya too lost his father due to COVID-19 on Sunday (May 9).

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister because of the deadly virus recently.

